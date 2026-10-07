Rat found in dosa at Mumbai hotel sparks viral video, complaint later turns into Rs 25 lakh extortion demand

Trivedi had reportedly complained to the Borivali police, following which the matter was referred to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA subsequently took action against the hotel, and the hotel's licence has since been suspended.

The case took a fresh turn on October 5, when an FIR was registered at Borivali Police Station under Sections 308(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in an alleged extortion and threat case.

According to the complaint, the customer allegedly demanded a Rs 25 lakh “full and final settlement” to resolve the matter.

Two women who claimed to be connected to Trivedi have also been arrested in connection with the case, according to the latest information.

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The exact circumstances surrounding the alleged demand, the settlement note and the role of the individuals involved are being investigated by the police.

The veracity of Trivedi's claim that there was a rat on his plate also remains under investigation. Police are looking into whether it was allegedly placed there by the customer or ended up in the food due to an oversight by the restaurant.

The investigation has been assigned to PI Digvijay Ashok Patil.

The latest development adds a new twist to a case that initially centred on food safety after the rat-in-dosa complaint triggered action by the FDA during its statewide festive-season crackdown on eateries and dairies.

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Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.