TCS to declare interim dividend today; record date, dividend history & more

Along with its June quarter results, the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) board would consider and approve the first interim dividend of FY25 today. If declared, the dividend would be paid to the TCS shareholders, whose name appears on the register of members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners, as on Saturday, July 20.

Related Articles

TCS, which has a policy of returning 80-100 per cent of free cash flow (FCF) to company shareholders, has been a consistent dividend payer. It declared dividend of Rs 73 per share for FY24.

"The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 20, 2024, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," TCS said on June 28.

Along with its Q4 results, TCS in April announced a final dividend of Rs 28 for FY24. This was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 9 per cent share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share it declared post its third quarter results. TCS declared interim dividends of Rs 9 each in the second and first quarters. Besides, it also came out with Rs 17,000 crore share buyback in FY24.

The total shareholder payout by TCS stood at Rs 46,223 crore in FY24.

In FY23, TCS announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. In total, it paid Rs 115 per share dividend in the FY23, amounting to Rs 33,306 crore. The dividend yield stood at 3.59 per cent.

TCS paid Rs 7,686 crore in dividend in FY22, Rs 8,510 crore in dividend in FY21 and Rs 25,125 crore in dividend in FY20. On per share basis, it declared Rs 43 dividend in FY22, Rs 38 dividend in FY21 and Rs 72 in FY20.