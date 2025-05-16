Texmaco Rail Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 15%, board declares dividend

Texmaco Rail & Engineering on Friday reported a 15% fall in Q4 net profit. Profit fell to Rs 3545.52 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4169 crore profit in the March 2024 quarter. However, revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 1346 crore in the March 2025 quarter to Rs 1144 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

The firm also declared a dividend of Rs 0.75 per share.

"Recommendation of dividend of 75 (Seventy Five)% i.e. Re. 0.75/- per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. I/- each. The Dividend on Equity Shares on approval at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be credited/ dispatched to the Members on or before 30 (thirty) days from the date of AGM," said Texmaco.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA rising 14.7% to Rs 97.6 crore. Margins held largely steady at 7.3%.

The company also said its board approved re-appointments of Saroj Kumar Poddar as Executive Director and Chairman for a period of five years w.e.f. 25th September, 2025 and A K Vijay as Executive Director for a period of one year w.e.f January 1, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Advertisement

The stock ended 5.36% higher at Rs 163.05 on the BSE, near its intraday high. Earnings were announced after market hours.