Texmaco Rail secures order worth Rs 122 crore; stock reacts

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it bagged an order valued at Rs 122.31 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. "We wish to inform you that Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd vide its letter dated June 2, 2025, has awarded an order of Rs. 122.31 Crore to the Company for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of traction transformers & associated work for Western Railway to be executed within 30 months," the company stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the stock-specific front, Texmaco Rail traded on a lower note despite the order win and the counter was last seen down 0.87 per cent at Rs 160.10.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 60. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.66 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.46. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.68 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.87. According to Trendlyne data, Texmaco Rail has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

The counter saw high trading volume on BSE as around 2.39 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.68 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 3.85 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,397.47 crore.

The Kolkata-headquartered private engineering and infrastructure company manufactures railway wagons, coaches and locomotives. Promoters held a 48.26 per cent stake in the company as of March 2025, slightly higher than 48.14 per cent in the previous quarter.