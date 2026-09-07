Texmaco Rail shares: Two order wins boost sentiment in railway sector stock 

2. Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited – Rs. 106.88 crore

The order from Transport Corporation of India is for Manufacture, Supply and Commissioning of 1 rake of Type: ACT-1 wagon alongwith 1 BVCM wagon.The order is for manufacture, Supply and Commissioning of 1 rake of Type: ACT-1 wagon along with 1 BVCM wagon.

The order from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited is for Manufacture and Supply of 4 rakes of BFNS22.9 wagons alongwith 4 BVCM wagons.

Texmaco Rail shares rose 3% to Rs 119.70 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 115.95. Total 0.90 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.06 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4817 crore.

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The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 152.90 on September 19, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 78.15 on March 30, 2026.

About Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.