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Texmaco Rail shares: Two order wins boost sentiment in railway sector stock 

Texmaco Rail shares: Two order wins boost sentiment in railway sector stock 

TEXRAIL122.82(5.89%)

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railway sector firm said it won two orders aggregating to Rs 131.36 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Texmaco Rail shares: Two order wins boost sentiment in railway sector stock Texmaco Rail shares rose 3% to Rs 119.70 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 115.95.
SUMMARY
  • Texmaco Rail shares rose over 3% in early trades.
  • Rs 106.88 crore order from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Pvt Ltd
  • Orders include Rs 24.48 crore from Transport Corporation of India

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose over 7% in early deals today after the railway wagons maker won orders worth Rs 132 crore. The stock gained 6.85% to Rs 123.90 in early deals. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,000 crore. The railway sector firm said it won two orders aggregating to Rs 131.36 crore, details of which are as under:

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1. Transport Corporation of India Limited – Rs. 24.48 crore

2. Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited – Rs. 106.88 crore

The order from Transport Corporation of India is for Manufacture, Supply and Commissioning of 1 rake of Type: ACT-1 wagon alongwith 1 BVCM wagon.The order is for manufacture, Supply and Commissioning of 1 rake of Type: ACT-1 wagon along with 1 BVCM wagon.

The order from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited is for Manufacture and Supply of 4 rakes of BFNS22.9 wagons alongwith 4 BVCM wagons.

Texmaco Rail shares rose 3% to Rs 119.70 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 115.95. Total 0.90 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.06 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4817 crore.

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The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 152.90 on September 19, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 78.15 on March 30, 2026.

About Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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