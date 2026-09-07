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SBI Foundation launches Asha Scholarship 2026-27. Check eligibility, how to apply

SBI Foundation launches Asha Scholarship 2026-27. Check eligibility, how to apply

The merit-cum-need initiative provides dedicated coverage across multiple educational tracks, including school education (Classes 9 to 12), undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in India, specialised professional programs at IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, as well as postgraduate studies abroad.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 9:47 AM IST
SBI Foundation launches Asha Scholarship 2026-27. Check eligibility, how to applyApplicants must generally demonstrate strong academic standing by securing at least 75% marks or a 7.5 CGPA in their previous academic year.

In a major push to make quality education accessible across all tiers of society, the SBI Foundation has officially opened online applications for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2026-27.

The flagship corporate social responsibility initiative targets high-achieving students from low-income families, spanning learners from Class 9 up to candidates pursuing higher education at top-ranked international universities.

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Under the expanded scheme, financial grants ranging from ₹15,000 up to ₹15,00,000 per year are being disbursed based on the level of academic pursuit.

Strict academic and category criteria

The merit-cum-need initiative provides dedicated coverage across multiple educational tracks, including school education (Classes 9 to 12), undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in India, specialised professional programs at IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, as well as postgraduate studies abroad.

Applicants must generally demonstrate strong academic standing by securing at least 75% marks or a 7.5 CGPA in their previous academic year.

Reserved category candidates, including Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants, receive relaxation down to 65%, while Students with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) require a minimum threshold of 60%.

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Income limits & international benchmarks

To keep the aid focused on underprivileged households, strict annual family income caps are enforced — ₹3,00,000 for school students and ₹6,00,000 for undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional study categories.

For the overseas track, candidates must hold a valid admission offer from a university ranked in the Top 200 of the QS or Times Higher Education (THE) global rankings, along with competitive test scores like GRE, GMAT, MCAT, or LSAT where applicable. Furthermore, 50% of the overall scholarship slots are explicitly reserved for female applicants across all eligible categories to promote gender parity in education.

Seamless online application process

The entire registration and submission workflow is conducted online via the official portal at sbiashascholarship.co.in or through Buddy4Study.

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Applicants are required to upload key verification credentials, including mark sheets from prior academic years, income certificates or salary slips, identity proof (such as Aadhaar), and official admission letters.

Crucially, shortlisting requires candidates to possess an active State Bank of India bank account for seamless direct benefit transfer. Interested students must complete their online submissions prior to the designated deadline.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 9:47 AM IST
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