The Indian automotive sector is rewarding their investor as three heavyweights—Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, and MRF Ltd—have announced hefty dividends following their Q4FY26 earnings.

In their exchange filings, these industry leaders confirmed payouts exceeding Rs 100 per share to shareholders.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki recommended a final dividend of Rs 140 per share for the financial year 2025-26, an increase from the Rs 135 per share paid in the previous year. For investors looking to mark their calendars, Maruti has fixed Friday, August 7, as the record date to determine eligible members.

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The company also noted that the date of payment of dividend is September 9, following approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Bajaj Auto

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto approved a dividend of Rs 150 per share of face value Rs 10 each. This represents a 1500% payout for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The company noted that the dividend, if approved by shareholders, is expected to be credited on or around 24 July 2026. May 29 has been fixed as the record date for the same.

MRF

The tyre major MRF has recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per share of face value Rs 10 each. When combined with the two interim dividends of Rs 3 each already paid out earlier in the year, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 works out to Rs 235 per share. This massive payout is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing 65th AGM.

