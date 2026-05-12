Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Rs 1,900-crore unexpected shock from this top performing stock

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has taken a notional hit of nearly Rs 1,900 crore for Titan Company stock in her portfolio amid a crash in jewellery stocks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid buying gold for one year to help save foreign exchange reserves.

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Jhunjhunwala held 4.71 crore shares in the Titan Company stock at the end of March 2026 quarter. The stock of Titan Company fell 9% in two sessions amid negative sentiment hitting the stock market. The decline in Titan share led to a notional loss of Rs 1,899.42 crore in Titan Company for Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Meanwhile, investors in gems and jewellery major took a Rs 36,000-crore hit in two sessions this week. Market capitalisation of Titan Company slipped to Rs 3.64 lakh crore in today's trade against the Rs 4 lakh crore market cap on May 8 last week, shaving off Rs 36,000 crore from investor wealth amid widespread panic in the stock market due to PM Modi's appeal to adopt austerity measures

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In the current session, Titan Company slipped 2.26% to Rs 4110.10 against the previous close of Rs 4205.35. A total of 0.42 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.34 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.66 lakh crore.

The stock has climbed 15.66 per cent in a year and risen 1.75% since the beginning of this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 42.6, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 0.91, indicating average volatility in a year. Titan Company stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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In Q4 of the previous fiscal, Titan Company reported a 35 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to around Rs 1,179 crore. EBITDA climbed 19.3% to Rs 1,715 crore from Rs 1,438 crore in the year-ago period but EBITDA margin fell to 7.2% from 10.7% a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 77.6% year-on-year to Rs 23,934 crore, aided by strong traction in the jewellery business.

In Q4, Titan also completed the acquisition of a 67% stake in Damas Jewellery, strengthening its presence in the Gulf region.

The company witnessed a growth of 17 percent year-on-year to a total income of Rs 227 crore in the eyecare segment.

For the full FY26, Titan’s consolidated total income climbed 33 percent to Rs 76,078 crore, while profit after tax increased 52 percent to Rs 5,073 crore.