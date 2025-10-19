These small-caps could lead Samvat 2082: Here’s what brokerages are tracking

As Samvat 2082 kicks off, leading brokerages are bullish on small-cap stocks across key sectors—from logistics and recycling to hotels and manufacturing—flagging select names with up to 40% upside potential driven by strong fundamentals and economic tailwinds.

Ganesh Ecosphere Ltd, recommended by Ashika Group, is India’s top PET bottle recycler, converting waste into high-value textile inputs and granules. With the largest FSSAI-approved rPET capacity in FY25, the firm is set to benefit from rising demand for sustainable materials. Target: Rs 1,490. Estimated upside: 23.6%.

Skipper Ltd, a pick by Angel One, stands to gain from India’s power T&D upcycle and growing polymer pipe market. The firm boasts a record Rs 8,520 crore order book. Angel One has pegged a target of Rs 685, marking a 36% upside from recent levels.

DOMS Industries Ltd is expected to benefit from recent GST cuts on school and baby products. Prabhudas Lilladher forecasts a 24.4% upside, setting a price target of Rs 3,085.

Subros Ltd, a favorite of SBI Securities, commands a 42% market share in PV and 44% in CV air-conditioning systems. It’s expanding into EV cooling with M&M and Maruti Suzuki. Target price: Rs 1,355; expected upside: 34.4%.

MSTC Ltd, backed by HDFC Securities, has cemented its role in India's e-auction space for PSUs and government entities. HDFC suggests buying between Rs 525–548, with a target of Rs 673—26% upside.

Royal Orchid Hotels, recommended by Ventura Securities, is evolving into a tech-driven, asset-light hospitality chain. Rising domestic travel and a supply-demand gap in India’s hotel industry bolster its prospects. Target: Rs 700, implying over 40% upside from the current price of Rs 500.

Graphite India Ltd, tracked by Nuvama Institutional Equities, has broken out of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. If the stock sustains above Rs 650, it could trigger a long-term rally supported by a Cup and Handle formation.

BlackBuck, endorsed by Anand Rathi, is a rising digital logistics player. Trading at Rs 694, the firm’s platform is scaling with offerings in payments and telematics. Anand Rathi sees a 28% upside with a target of Rs 860.

Fiem Industries Ltd, also recommended by Anand Rathi, is expanding its LED lighting and passenger vehicle segments. With strong OEM ties and tech-driven growth, the brokerage forecasts a 27% rise to Rs 2,450.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd, per Prabhudas Lilladher, is forming a bullish double bottom near Rs 1,390. Targets are set at Rs 1,770 and Rs 1,900, implying a 25% upside