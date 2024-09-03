This 30-year-old cyber security expert joins OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal in Hurun youngest rich list

Listing a company can pave the way for substantial wealth creation at an early age. Meet Trishneet Arora (30), who has recently joined the ranks of the wealthiest young individuals. His cyber security firm, TAC Security, debuted on the SME stock exchange, propelling him to a net worth of Rs 1,100 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Arora, who was born in a small town in Punjab, is ranked sixth among the youngest rich entrepreneurs in the country in the Hurun India Rich List 2024. His early interest in computers and technology set the stage for a pioneering career in cybersecurity. Overall, his rank was 1,463.

Recently, TAC Security announced its intent to acquire Cyber Sandia, a prominent American cybersecurity firm. This will enable the company to expand its cybersecurity services nationwide across the US—the largest market in the world.

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal (30) and Raghav Constructions India’s Harsha Reddy Ponguleti (30) have a net worth of Rs 1,900 crore and Rs 1,300 crore, respectively, as per Hurun India Rich List 2024. Age-wise, they also stand sixth among the youngest rich entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, founders of $5-billion quick commerce start-up Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra (21) and Aadit Palicha (22), are the youngest rich entrepreneurs with a wealth of Rs 3,600 crore and Rs 4,300 crore, respectively.

In Arora’s case, the successful listing of his company has also helped his investors create solid wealth. Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia, who holds more than 1.5 million shares with his son Ankit Kedia in Arora’s company, is also among the wealthiest individuals of the country. His investment of Rs 45 lakh in Arora’s company now stands at over Rs 125 crore. With a wealth of Rs 1,500 crore, Kedia stands at the 1,276 spot in the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Asked what is the need to invest in start-up space when you have a universe of listed companies? Vijay Kedia, Managing Director of Kedia Securities said that investing in start-ups is challenging and adventurous. “As an individual investor, it requires a small amount to invest in a start-up. If the venture becomes successful, it may deliver 100x or multi-fold kind of returns. That is why I invest in start-up. Start-up investing is also in trend and fashion. This also helps me to learn new things. At the same time, the risk is huge. It is a zero or multi-bagger game. Every company looks good in the beginning,” he says.