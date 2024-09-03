scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
This 30-year-old cyber security expert joins OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal in Hurun youngest rich list

Feedback

This 30-year-old cyber security expert joins OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal in Hurun youngest rich list

Trishneet Arora’s TAC Security debuted on the SME stock exchange, propelling him to a net worth of Rs 1,100 crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Listing a company can pave the way for substantial wealth creation at an early age. Meet Trishneet Arora (30), who has recently joined the ranks of the wealthiest young individuals. His cyber security firm, TAC Security, debuted on the SME stock exchange, propelling him to a net worth of Rs 1,100 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024. 

Arora, who was born in a small town in Punjab, is ranked sixth among the youngest rich entrepreneurs in the country in the Hurun India Rich List 2024. His early interest in computers and technology set the stage for a pioneering career in cybersecurity. Overall, his rank was 1,463.

Recently, TAC Security announced its intent to acquire Cyber Sandia, a prominent American cybersecurity firm. This will enable the company to expand its cybersecurity services nationwide across the US—the largest market in the world.

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal (30) and Raghav Constructions India’s Harsha Reddy Ponguleti (30) have a net worth of Rs 1,900 crore and Rs 1,300 crore, respectively, as per Hurun India Rich List 2024. Age-wise, they also stand sixth among the youngest rich entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, founders of $5-billion quick commerce start-up Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra (21) and Aadit Palicha (22), are the youngest rich entrepreneurs with a wealth of Rs 3,600 crore and Rs 4,300 crore, respectively.

In Arora’s case, the successful listing of his company has also helped his investors create solid wealth. Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia, who holds more than 1.5 million shares with his son Ankit Kedia in Arora’s company, is also among the wealthiest individuals of the country. His investment of Rs 45 lakh in Arora’s company now stands at over Rs 125 crore. With a wealth of Rs 1,500 crore, Kedia stands at the 1,276 spot in the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Asked what is the need to invest in start-up space when you have a universe of listed companies? Vijay Kedia, Managing Director of Kedia Securities said that investing in start-ups is challenging and adventurous. “As an individual investor, it requires a small amount to invest in a start-up. If the venture becomes successful, it may deliver 100x or multi-fold kind of returns. That is why I invest in start-up. Start-up investing is also in trend and fashion. This also helps me to learn new things. At the same time, the risk is huge. It is a zero or multi-bagger game. Every company looks good in the beginning,” he says.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 03, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement