This flexi cap fund crossed Rs 100 crore AUM in 35 days

Capitalmind Mutual Fund announced that its first scheme, the Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, surpassed Rs 100 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of August 22, 2025. The milestone was achieved 35 days after the fund's launch on July 18, 2025.

By September 7, 2025, the scheme's AUM had crossed Rs 120 crore, supported by over 5,100 unique investors, more than 1,800 empanelled distributors, and around 1,600 systematic investment plan (SIP) transactions, the company said.

Deepak Shenoy, Chief Executive Officer of Capitalmind Asset Management Pvt Ltd, said, "Crossing Rs 100 crore this quickly is a celebration of our community -- investors, partners and our team -- who believed a systematic, evidence-based approach belongs at the center of retail investing."

Vashistha Iyer, Non-Executive Director of Capitalmind Asset Management, added, "This moment belongs to the community we serve. We built the Capitalmind brand with a service-first mindset and that shows up in how we educate, how we design, and how we support investors and distributors every day."

The fund house said it plans to increase SIP participation, strengthen platform and distributor integrations and continue with its evidence-based investment approach across market cycles.