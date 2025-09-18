This SME stock moves to mainboard today after 140% return on SME exchange; here's what you need to know

After gaining more than 140% on the SME Platform (Emerge), shares of Mangalam Worldwide Limited on September 18 moved the main board NSE. Shares of the integrated stainless-steel manufacturing company, which got listed on NSE Emerge platform on July 11, 2022, traded at Rs 244.20 on September 17, 2025, against the issue price of Rs 101. The scrip settled 2.87% higher at Rs 251.20 on the main board on Thursday.

The migration involves a total of 2,97,00,674 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up and has been carried out in compliance with NSE. Commenting on this development, Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide said, “Our migration to the NSE main board is a milestone for Mangalam Worldwide as it reaffirms the market’s confidence in our business fundamentals, growth strategy, and long-term vision. This transition will further enhance our visibility, provide access to a wider investor base, and strengthen our ability to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

At present, MWL operates in 20 countries, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, France, Poland, Czech Republic), Russia, Thailand, the USA, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

Data available with the exchange showed promoters held 66.50% stake in the company as of June 30, 2025. For the latest quarter ended June 2025, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 275.73 crore, up 20.33% YoY. On the other hand, consolidated profit after tax grew 68% YoY to Rs 10.13 crore during the quarter under review.

Mangalam Worldwide, established in 1995, is a fully integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes. The company also produces stainless steel (SS) billets, ingots, flat bars, round bars, bright bars, as well as seamless pipes and tubes, heat exchanger tubes and U-tubes. Its infrastructure includes steel melting shops, rolling mills, peeling unit with finishing machines and seamless pipes and tubes unit, spread across four plants located in Halol (Unit I), Changodar (Unit II), and Kapadvanj (Unit III & IV), Gujarat. Together, these facilities cover over 1,25,000 square meters and have a total installed capacity of more than 1,90,000 MTPA.