Titan, PowerGrid, M&M and SBI among top gainers and losers as market ends in red

Indian market ended lower on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid weak cues in the global equity markets. Sensex lost 30.81 points to close at 58,191 and Nifty fell 17 points to 17,314. Consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 901 points to 43,263. Top losers were IT, metal and oil and gas stocks with their indices falling 160 pts, 119 pts and 146 pts, respectively.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers on Sensex today.

TOP GAINERS

Titan: The stock of the luxury goods maker closed 5.27 per cent higher at Rs 2,730 against the previous close of Rs 2,593.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2744.3, rising 5.81 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.42 lakh crore.

PowerGrid: The stock closed 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 209 against the previous close of Rs 206.30 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 209.70 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank: The stock of the private lender closed 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 1213 against the previous close of Rs 1200.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1217.35 on BSE today. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 94,068 crore.

NTPC: The stock of power firm firm closed 0.95 per cent higher at Rs 164.30 against the previous close of Rs 162.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 164.75 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock of the auto major ended 0.93 percent higher at Rs 8,782.95 against the previous close of Rs 8,702.95 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 8845 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

TOP LOSERS

M&M: The auto stock ended 1.37 percent lower at Rs 1239.25 against the previous close of Rs 1,256.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1,232.55 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

UltraTech Cement: The stock ended 1.29 per cent lower at Rs 6,204 against the previous close of Rs 6,285.10 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 6,135, down 2.39 per cent today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.79 lakh crore.

SBI: The banking share closed 1.28 per cent lower at Rs 530.35 against the previous close of Rs 537.25 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 526.65 today. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 4.73 lakh crore.

TCS: The IT stock closed 1.28 per cent lower at Rs 3,064.95 against the previous close of Rs 3,104.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 3,059 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11.21 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC share closed 0.79 per cent lower at Rs 7,342 against the previous close of Rs 7,401.20 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 7,275 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.44 lakh crore.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty rose for the second straight session on Thursday amid mixed cues in the global equity markets. Sensex gained 156 points to end at 58,222 and Nifty climbed 57 points to 17,331. Capital goods, IT, and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 737 points, 395 pts and 717 pts, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 279.01 crore on Thursday, according to data available with BSE.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. The US markets ended lower on Thursday. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.48 per cent to $94.87 per barrel.