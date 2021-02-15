Top gainers today: 5 shares that rose up to 6%; Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Finserv, SBI, ICICI

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed 1% at record highs on Monday in line with positive European and Asian markets. Sensex gained 609 points to end at 52,154 and Nifty added 151 points to 15,314. Today, Sensex hit a record high of 52,235 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,340.

Traders said market indices have gained over 9% since January on the back of an optimistic union budget, better than expected corporate earnings, continued foreign fund flows and positive progress on the COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Friday, the 30-share barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex, ended 12 points higher at 51,544. The NSE Nifty 50 barometer closed 10 points lower at 15,163.

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. Axis Bank

The stock of the private lender ended 5.58% higher at Rs 795.40 on BSE and 6.2% higher at Rs 797 on NSE. The banking stock touched intraday high of Rs 798.70, also its new 52 weeks high and a low of Rs 754.05 on BSE today. The market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 2,43,301.62 crore. Axis Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock price of Axis Bank has risen 8% in one week, 17% in one month and 7% in one year.

2. Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock was trading as the top gainer on both BSE and NSE today, after hitting a new 52 week high of Rs 5,799.95. The stock has gained 7% in the last 4 days. Bajaj Finance share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 18% in one month and 9% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,48,337.66 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 3.66% higher at Rs 5,780.70 on BSE today and 3.56% higher at Rs 5,776 on NSE.

3. ICICI Bank

Shares of India's second-largest private sector lender-ICICI Bank closed 4.1% higher at Rs 674 on BSE and at Rs 655 on NSE, ranking as the top gainer on both the exchanges. ICICI Bank shares touched a new 52 week and all-time high of Rs 676.5, rising 4.48% intraday on BSE. The stock has gained 6.8% in the last 2 days of consecutive gains. ICICI Bank shares have risen 24% in the last one month and 26% year-to-date. ICICI Bank stock price trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The market-cap of the private lender stood at Rs 4,65,631.28 crore as of today's closing session.

4. State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) share hit a new 52 week high of Rs 409.4 and later closed 3.52% higher at Rs 407.05 on BSE today. The stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. The stock closed 3.96% higher at Rs 408.70 on NSE, also its top gainer. The share has gained 27% in one year and 48% since the beginning of this year. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.63 lakh crore.

5. Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv stock price was trading as the top gainer on BSE and NSE today and hit a new 52 weeks high of Rs 10,586.4. Bajaj Finserv is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 5% in one week, 14% in one month and 15% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1,63,730.95 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 2.29% higher at Rs 10,509 on BSE and at 2.13% higher at Rs 10,330.20 on NSE today.

On the other hand, Titan, L&T, Tata Motors, Coal India, Eicher Motors were among the top losers today.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 2.57% to end at 21.47. The BSE's market capitalization rose to Rs 205 lakh crore. Market breadth was negative on BSE, with 1,365 shares rising, 1,674 shares falling and a 154 unchanged.

Top gainers on Feb 12: List of 8 shares that rose over 3%

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Airtel, Vodafone, PowerGrid, ONGC, Godrej Industries

Share Market Live: Sensex above 52,000 for first time, Nifty at 15,280; Airtel, HDFC twins top gainers