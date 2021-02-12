Top gainers today: List of 8 shares that rose over 3%

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed near record highs on Thursday as after volatile trading. Tracking mixed cues from European and Asian market index majors, the 30-share barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, ended 12 points higher at 51,544. The NSE Nifty 50 barometer closed 10 points lower at 15,163.

Earlier today, Sensex hit a record high of 51,804 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,243. Yesterday, the 30-share barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, ended 222 points higher at 15,531. The NSE Nifty 50 barometer closed 66 points higher at 15,173.

Sensex, Nifty close flat after hitting record highs; RIL, Bajaj twins, Airtel top gainers

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share his new 52 week high of Rs 621 today, rising 5% intraday. Adani Ports & SEZ share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The market capitalization of the firm stood at Rs 1,25,318.45 crore today. Adani Ports share price has risen 8% in one week, 20% in one month. The stock has gained 27% year to date and 58% in one year. The top gainer stock closed 3.31% higher on NSE at Rs 611.45 today.

2. ICICI Bank

Shares of India's second-largest private sector lender-ICICI Bank gained closed 2.6% higher on Friday at Rs 647.50, ranking as the top gainer on both BSE, NSE. ICICI Bank shares touched a new 52 week and all time high of Rs 648.2, rising 2.78% intraday on BSE. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. ICICI Bank shares have risen 5.3% in the one week and 18% in the last one month. ICICI Bank stock price trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The Market-cap of the private lender stood at Rs 4,47,323.82 crore as of today's closing session.

3. Infosys

Shares of the IT major closed 1.36% higher at Rs 1,309 on BSE and at Rs 1,310 on NSE today. Infosys share price touched an intraday high of Rs 1323.35, rising 2.43% in today's session. Infosys is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The index mover has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The market capitalisation of the index major stood at Rs 5,57,835.85 crore today.

4. Axis Bank

The stock of the private lender ended 1.37% higher at Rs 750.35 on BSE and 1.2% higher at Rs 749 on NSE. The banking stock touched intraday high of Rs 754.55 and a low of Rs 734.65 on BSE. The market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 2,29,739.67 crore. Axis Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock price of Axis Bank trades 2.29% away from 52 week high of Rs 766.2.

5. HDFC

HDFC share price closed 1.15% higher at Rs 2,790.35 on BSE today, after rising 9.44% intraday to all-time high of Rs 2808.75 in early session. HDFC stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,02,316.66 crore today. The stock price of HDFC has risen 2.5% in one week, 1.6% in one month. The stock has gained 9% year to date and 14% in one year.

6. State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) share traded 3.85% away from 52 week high of Rs 408.35, and later closed 0.78% higher at Rs 393.20 on BSE today. The stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. The stock touched a high of 399.35 in the early session, rising 2.36% today. The share has gained 22% in one year and 43% since the beginning of this year. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.50 lakh crore.

7. Wipro

The IT index heavyweight on NSE closed 1.05% higher at Rs 441.60 today. Wipro stock price rose 3.02% to the day's high of Rs 449.25 today. Wipro is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The share has gained 80% in one year and 14% since the beginning of this year. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,52,589.37 lakh crore.

8. Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv stock price was trading as the top gainer on BSE today and trades 1.2% away from 52 week high of Rs 10,412. Bajaj Finserv is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 5% in one week, 14% in one month and 15% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1,63,730.95 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 0.73% higher at Rs 10,288.65 on BSE today.

On the other hand, Titan, L&T, Tata Motors, Coal India, Eicher Motors were among the top losers today.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.93% to end at 22.13. The market breadth was negative on the BSE, with 1,439 shares rising, 1,532 shares falling and a total of 163 unchanged shares.

Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, APL Apollo Tube, RITES, Oil India, Power Grid, ACC

Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points to record high, Nifty at 15,170; Infosys, HCL Tech top gainers

Top gainers today: List of 8 shares that rose over 5%