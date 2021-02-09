Top gainers today: List of five shares that rose over 3%

After rising for the sixth straight session, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty turned volatile and closed on a flat note on Tuesday. Tracking losses from weak European and Asian markets, Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,329. Nifty 50 fell by 6 points to 15,109. In early trade today, Sensex hit a record high of 51,753 and the Nifty touched all time high of 15,237. Both the indices have gained over 11% in seven straight sessions.

Sensex, Nifty end lower after six-sessions; NTPC, TCS, SBI top losers

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE today

1. Asian Paints

Asian Paints share was the top gainer on both BSE and NSE today, rising over 3%. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2532.55, rising 4.75% after opening at Rs 2437. It also hit intraday low of Rs 2423.65. Asian Paints stock has risen 1.7% in one week and 34% in one year. However, it has fallen 11% in one month and 9% since the beginning of the year. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 2,40,480.48 crore. The stock stands higher than 5, 100 and 200-day but lower than 20, 50-day moving averages. The stock closed 3.7% higher on BSE at Rs 2,507.10 and 3.7% higher on NSE today at Rs 2,508.

2. Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro stock traded as the top gainer on both BSE and NSE. The stock currently trades 1.71% away from 52 week high of Rs 1,593. Today, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,574 on BSE and 1,574.50 on NSE. Larsen & Toubro share stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 3.2% in last 2 days. It has risen 14% in one month and 21% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 2,19,969.65 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 0.91% higher on BSE at Rs 1566.25 and 0.85% higher on NSE at Rs 1,564.95.

3. Axis Bank

The stock of the private lender ended 0.86% higher at Rs 742.40 today. The banking stock touched intraday high of Rs 750.20 and a low of Rs 726.50 on BSE. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 2,27,305.57 crore. Axis Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock price of Axis Bank trades 3.21% away from 52 week high of Rs 766.2.

4. UltraTech Cement

The cement sector heavyweight stock closed 0.85% higher on BSE at Rs 6423.30 and 1% higher at Rs 6,432.10 on NSE. UltraTech Cement stock touched an intraday high of Rs 6,479 and Rs 6,480 on NSE. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,85,400.53 crore today. The stock traded 0.97% away from 52 week high of Rs 6,485.7. The stock has gained 4% in one week, 14% in one month and 43% in one year.

5. Titan

Titan share traded 3.9% away from 52 week high of Rs 1620.95. The stock also hit an intraday high of Rs 1,584 and a low of Rs 1,547.80 on BSE. Titan stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Titan share has risen 3.31% in the last 2 days of consecutive gain. The market capitalisation of Titan stood at Rs 1,38,499.08 crore today. Titan shares have risen 5% in a week, 0.7% in one month and 22% in one year. The stock closed 1.235 higher at Rs 1560.05 on BSE and 1.38% higher at Rs 1,563 on NSE.

Other gainers were Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and RIL. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, SBI, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra and HUL were among the top losers on BSE.

Market breadth was negative on BSE, with 1,305 shares advancing, 1,661 declining and remaining 192 shares unchanged. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies closed at Rs 2,02,44,388.22 crore today.

