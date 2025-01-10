Top sectors to invest in 2025 for healthy returns -- ask ChatGPT, Gemini

While one must always consult with registered financial advisors for investing decisions, a search on investing matters on artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots sometimes offer interesting answers. On asking what sectors one should invest in 2025 for healthy returns, various AI chatbots came out with answers, along with rationales. The key bets were information technologies, renewable energy, pharma and infrastructure.



OpenAI's ChatGPT suggested India is poised for growth in various sectors in 2025, driven by demographic shifts, technological advancements, and government policies. Technology and IT Services is the top sectoral bet, it said. As digital adoption increases, the demand for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI-based solutions is set to grow, it answered.

Green energy was on its second-best sectoral bet, as it cited India's focus on reducing carbon emissions, citing the government's 500 GW of renewable energy capacity target by 2030. Besides, it talked about healthcare and pharmaceuticals, due to a rising middle class, increasing health awareness, and an aging population.

Google's Gemini had renewable energy as top bet. " With a strong government push towards green energy and increasing global demand, this sector is expected to witness significant growth," it said.

Gemini cited technology as another contender, citing artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Healthcare stayed on its list. It also suggested infrastructure due to the government's focus on infrastructure development, including roads, railways, and airports. This presents opportunities for companies involved in construction, materials, and related services, Gemini said.

GROK 2 showed a similar results, with IT, pharma, renewable energy as top search results.

How it differs from analyst projections?

Analysts sounded cautious in the BTMarkets 2025 survey. Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said geopolitical challenges, coupled with continued trade tensions and economic headwinds in China, are likely to strain the fiscal positions of major economies. These dynamics are expected to exert pressure on sectors such as IT and real estate.

"In light of these risks, reducing heavy exposure to these vulnerable sectors may be prudent in the near term. Instead, focusing on defensive sectors can offer greater resilience against market volatility, providing stability amid uncertain conditions," he said.

This analyst said the recent easing of food inflation has created favorable conditions for this policy shift, which could significantly benefit the FMCG sector.

"Looking ahead the housing, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, agri-consumption and rural consumption themes have the potential to be significant growth drivers over the next 2-3 years. Investors should explore opportunities in these sectors," Shruti Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Arihant Capital Markets said in the BTMarkets survey.

Any reduction in borrowing cost would be sentiment positive for discretionary consumption, particularly, durables as well as corporates from the perspective of lower cost of capital, Shiv Chanani, Senior Fund Manager - Equity Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said.