Top stocks in news: AB Capital, ITC, IndusTowers, Adani Energy, IOC, Mazagon, RVNL, telcos

Indian benchmark indices posted big gains on Monday, thanks to supportive positive domestic and global cues including trade deal developments, optimistic Q2 earnings and inflation data from the US. BSE Sensex surged 566.96 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 84,778.84, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 170.90 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 25,966.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 28, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Shree Cement, Tata Capital, TVS Motor Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, Computer Age Management Services, CarTrade Tech, Happiest Minds Technologies, ICRA, Jindal Steel, Premier Energies and more will announced their September 2025 quarter results later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of KSE shall trade ex-split, while Dhani Services and Indiabulls Enterprises shall trade ex-date for Amalgamation.

Aditya Birla Capital: Advent International affiliate Jomei Investments is likely to exit Aditya Birla Capital by selling up to a 2 per cent stake via block deals, with a floor price of Rs 304.55 per share for Rs 1,624 crore.

Telecom operators: Reliance Industries' subsidiary, Reliance Jio, net-added 32.5 lakh wireless subscribers in September 2025, while Bharti Airtel added 4.37 lakh wireless subscribers in September 2025. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea recorded a net loss of 7.44 lakh wireless subscribers in September 2025.

ITC: The company board of the FMCG major will meet on October 30 to consider the voluntary delisting of the company’s ordinary shares from The Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Indus Tower: The telecom infra player's net profit dropped 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,839.3 crore, while revenue grew 9.7 per cent YoY to Rs 8,188.2 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter was down 6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,613 crore, while margins dropped to 56.3 per cent.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm reported a 20.9 per cent decline in the net profit at Rs 534 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 6,596 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda of Rs 1,825 crore grew by 9.5 per cent YoY with transmission and smart meter business led growth.

Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing player returned to black as it reported a net profit of Rs 7,817.6 crore, while revenue increased 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, driven by stronger refining margins amid a decline in international crude oil prices.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence player reported a net profit 749.5 crore, up 28.1 per cent YoY, while revenue jumped 6.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,929.2 crore for September 30, 2025. The company board also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Paradip Port Authority to collaborate on implementing green hydrogen-based mobility projects in the Paradip Port area and to explore the possibility of deploying projects for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Tata Chemicals: The Court of Appeal, Nairobi, has decided the case in favour of the company’s subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Magadi (TCML), and ruled that the Rs 783 crore demand raised by the County Government was arbitrary and illegal. TCML is not obliged to pay the land revenue arrears. TCML had been in dispute with the County Government of Kajiado, Kenya.

PNB Housing Finance: The shadow lender reported a 32.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at 626.5 crore, while revenue increased 16.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,167.9 crore for the July-September 2025 period. Asset quality improved marginally for the reported quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway infra company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for the construction of the substructure of a bridge project worth Rs 165.5 crore from the North Eastern Railway.

Raymond: The textile player clocked a 76.5 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 13.9 crore, while revenue jumped 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 527.7 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

KFin Technologies: The financial services player reported a 4.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 93.3 crore, while revenue increased 10.3 per cent YoY to 309.23 crore for Q2FY26. Ebitda for the quarter increased 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 135.7 crore, with margins coming in at 43.9 per cent. It also acquired a 51 per cent controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore).

Epack Prefab Technologies: The pre-engineering solutions company has received purchase orders worth Rs 139.61 crore from JK Cement, Technical Associates Transformers, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

Dilip Buildcon: The infrastructure company has been declared the L-1 bidder for a road project worth Rs 879.3 crore by the National Highways Authority of India in Tamil Nadu.