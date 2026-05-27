Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd are in focus on Wednesday, following the RPG Annual Investor Conference 2026, as all eyes shifted to AI-led transformation strategy amid near-term demand headwinds. The Zensar Tech management characterised FY26 as a year of subdued performance, shaped by a combination of macro headwinds, soft discretionary technology spending, and select client-specific challenges, pressures that are expected to linger into the near term.

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Antique Stock Broking, which attended the conference, said Zensar Tech has articulated six strategic priorities for FY27, anchored around AI-native transformation, deeper vertical and service-line solutioning, improved account mining, stronger partner and advisor relationships, and large deal pursuit and execution.

"The AI narrative is well-structured, though not yet sufficiently differentiated versus peers at this stage. Key initiatives include 40-plus ready-to-use vertical and horizontal agents, an 85 per cent-plus AI-native workforce, and partnerships with Anthropic, AWS, Databricks, and Snowflake. In our view, the Agentic Foundry and domain-specific accelerators are the more concrete proof points within the broader AI strategy," it said.

MOFSL, which also attended the conference, said Zensar has taken a deliberate call to stay away from the LLM/model layer, citing capital and ecosystem constraints. Instead, it is focusing on ‘AI orchestration’ across delivery, client solutions, and new offerings, MOFSL said.

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"The company is also seeing improved deal momentum, supported by AI-led conversations across new buying centers, while maintaining a stance of growing above industry levels. We value Zensar at 17x FY28E EPS and reiterate our Buy rating with a target of Rs 640, implying a 31% upside potential," MOFSL said.

Antique said Zensar is positioning itself for medium-term AI-led transformation opportunities while maintaining margin discipline and operational execution to navigate near-term industry weakness.

"However, FY27 growth is expected to remain back-ended due to persistent macro uncertainty and client-specific issues in 1HFY27, with the recently won large deal expected to contribute more

meaningfully in 2HFY27," it said while suggesting 'Hold' and a target of Rs 580.