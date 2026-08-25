Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Dixon Tech, Amber Enterprises: Will they benefit from MPMS? Kotak shares views

Dixon Tech, Amber Enterprises: Will they benefit from MPMS? Kotak shares views

DIXON14,990.00(2.88%)

Kotak said Target Segment 2 could provide additional volumes to players such as Dixon and Amber but their contribution to overall sales and EBitda would be a function of strong ramp-up of these Indian brands.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Dixon Tech, Amber Enterprises: Will they benefit from MPMS? Kotak shares viewsDixon, Amber Enterprises shares: Kotak said Indian mobile production has grown at 24 per cent CAGR over the past five years, primarily driven by a 62 per cent CAGR in export production.

Kotak Institutional Equities in its latest note retained its earnings estimates and fair values for Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd, saying it does not see any near-term impact of Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) scheme  on Amber Enterprises, given the OPPO volumes are still ramping up.

Advertisement

The domestic brokerage noted that the MPMS scheme has introduced a two-track framework, with TS1 focused on scaling manufacturing and localization through a demanding 15 per cent moving baseline revenue target, while TS2 aims to foster Indian smartphone brands.

Given that the Indian smartphone market delivered approximately 1.8 per cent volume growth and 14 per cent value growth over 2022-25, compounded annually, largely driven by premiumszation rather than unit expansion, sustaining growth above the scheme hurdle may become increasingly challenging through domestic demand alone. It believes export growth will be the most important lever for brands seeking to maximize incentive payouts under MPMS.

Kotak said Indian mobile production has grown at 24 per cent CAGR over the past five years, primarily driven by a 62 per cent CAGR in export production.

Advertisement

"We believe exports will be critical for brands to consistently exceed TS1 growth hurdles, given India's flat domestic smartphone sales, while mobile production growth has been predominantly export-led. Our scenario analysis suggests a 14-22 bps Ebitda margin uplift for Dixon from MPMS. We retain FVs for Dixon and Amber," Kotak said.

The domestic brokerage expects Dixon Tech to primary benefit from increase in volumes due to a pick-up in exports from its key anchor customers as well as margin benefits due to backward integration but limited benefits due to MPMS.

"Our scenario analysis suggests potential 14-22 bps Ebitda margin improvement for Dixon Tech. Dixon Tech can get additional upside should its JVs with Vivo, Longcheer (OPPO and Realme) or partnership with Compal (Pixel) see a sharp uptick in volumes," Kotak said.

Advertisement

Kotak said Target Segment 2 could provide additional volumes to players such as Dixon and Amber but their contribution to overall sales and EBitda would be a function of strong ramp-up of these Indian brands, which may still be a few years down the line.

Kotak suggested fair values of Rs 8,600 on Amber Enterprises and Rs 15,300 for Dixon Tech.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more