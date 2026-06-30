Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, RITES, YES Bank, Concor, Axis Bank, SW Solar, Afcons Infra

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday amid renewed geopolitical concerns between the US and Iran and monthly expiry of F&O contracts today. The BSE Sensex dropped 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 76,728.37, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 23,946.25 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 30, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters and Welspun Corp shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Patel Integrated Logistics shall trade ex-date for buyback.

Quarterly results today: Companies including CMR Green Technologies, Hexagon Nutrition, Majestic Research Services and Solutions and Superhouse will release their quarterly earnings today.

HDFC Bank: The company board has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as an additional director (Independent Director) of HDFC Bank for a period of four years, effective June 30. He has also been appointed as the Part-time Chairman of the bank, subject to RBI approval. It also approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer-Designate of HDFC Bank.

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Axis Bank: Puneet Sharma has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the private lender, effective August 31, to pursue the next phase of his professional journey.

YES Bank: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of equity securities and up to Rs 8,500 crore through the issuance of debt securities.

RITES, Container Corporation of India: The railway firm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to collaborate on project management consultancy (PMC) services, covering projects from concept to commissioning for the development and improvement of CONCOR's terminals and establishments.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The renewable energy solutions player, in a 50:50 joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction (one of the leading contractors in Egypt and the MENA region), has secured an order worth approximately $560 million for the West Minya Solar Power Project in Minya Governorate, Egypt.

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Puravankara: The real estate firm has partnered with a landowner to develop a 6.4-acre housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,000 crore. It has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

Mastek: The AI first digital engineering and cloud transformation player has announced its partnership with Yanbu Cement Company (YCC), a leading Saudi Arabian cement manufacturers, to modernize and digitally transform YCC’s production, sales, and dispatch operations through Industrial IoT, intelligent automation, and integrated enterprise platforms.

KEC International: The RPG Group firm and a global ifnra major has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and cables & conductors businesses. It received significant orders for the supply of high-voltage transmission line towers in the Americas, including repeat orders from customers and the largest-ever tower supply order from the US.

Afcons Infrastructure: The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY25-26. The company has fixed July 23 as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to receive the proposed dividend, if declared at the 50th Annual General Meeting.

SJVN: The state-run hydro power player has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the supply of power from its upcoming hydroelectric projects in Himachal Pradesh—66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I HEP, and 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP.

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Omaxe: The real estate firm will invest Rs 6,200 crore over the next five years to develop 19 hotels across five states as part of its expansion plan. The company announced its dedicated hospitality business vertical. The company proposes to invest about Rs 6,200 crore over the next 4-5 years.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: The pharma firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an 85 percent equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company primarily focused on the sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products to hospitals, for Rs 20.8 crore.

SIS: The company board has approved a proposal to undertake a share buyback of up to Rs 120 crore, marking its fifth buyback since the company's listing in August 2017.

Crest Ventures: The financial and real estate company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sutlej Housing (SHPL), has registered a Development Agreement with Prafulla Co-operative Housing Society, one of the constituent societies within a large-scale cluster redevelopment project located in Dadar, Mumbai.