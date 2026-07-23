Filed your ITR? Don't miss this final step or your return may be treated as invalid

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is only one part of the tax filing process. Your return is considered complete only after it has been verified within the prescribed deadline. If you fail to verify your return in time, the Income Tax Department may treat it as an invalid return, as if it was never filed. This can delay tax refunds and may require taxpayers to file a fresh return, subject to applicable rules.

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To make the process easier, the Income Tax Department offers multiple online methods to e-verify an ITR. These include Aadhaar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (EVC), net banking, Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), and EVC generated through an ATM.

Why is e-verification important?

After submitting an ITR on the Income Tax e-filing portal, taxpayers must complete the verification process for the return to be processed. Until verification is completed, the return remains pending and is not taken up for further processing.

A verified return enables the department to process tax refunds, assess tax liability and communicate any further action, if required. Missing the verification deadline could result in the return being treated as invalid, potentially affecting refund claims and compliance status.

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What do you need before you begin?

Before opting for e-verification, taxpayers should ensure they meet a few basic requirements:

Be registered on the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Have their PAN linked with Aadhaar.

Have PAN linked with their bank account.

Keep the ITR acknowledgement number handy.

Ensure net banking is activated, if using that option.

Have access to the registered mobile number and email ID.

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Different ways to e-verify your ITR

The Income Tax Department currently allows taxpayers to verify their returns using the following methods:

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OTP sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated bank account.

Net banking.

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

EVC generated through an ATM.

Aadhaar OTP verification

One of the most commonly used methods is Aadhaar OTP. After logging into the e-filing portal and selecting the 'e-Verify Return' option, taxpayers need to enter their PAN, assessment year, acknowledgement number and mobile number. They can then choose the Aadhaar OTP option, generate an OTP on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar and enter it to complete verification.

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Net banking option

Taxpayers with internet banking can also verify their return through their bank. After selecting the net banking option on the e-filing portal, they are redirected to their bank's login page. Once authenticated, they are automatically taken back to the Income Tax portal, where the return can be verified electronically.

E-verification Method How it Works Key Requirement Aadhaar OTP Verify the ITR using an OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar. PAN must be linked with Aadhaar and Aadhaar-linked mobile number should be active. Net Banking Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal through your bank's net banking facility and verify the return. Net banking must be enabled with a supported bank. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) via Bank Account Generate an EVC through a pre-validated bank account and enter it on the e-filing portal. Bank account must be pre-validated and linked with PAN. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) Use a registered Digital Signature Certificate to electronically verify the return. Valid DSC registered on the e-filing portal. EVC via ATM Generate an EVC through an eligible bank ATM and use it to verify the return online. Eligible bank account and ATM facility supporting EVC generation.

EVC-based verification

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Taxpayers may also verify their returns using an Electronic Verification Code generated through a pre-validated bank account or an eligible ATM. The EVC is sent to the registered mobile number and email address and must be entered on the e-filing portal to complete verification.

With the income tax filing season underway, taxpayers should remember that filing the return is only the first step. Completing e-verification within the stipulated timeline is equally important to ensure the return is accepted as valid and processed without unnecessary delays.

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