Indian benchmark indices posted decent gains on Friday amid positive developments around geopolitical tensions in West Asia but sentiments remained fragile. The BSE Sensex gained 325.72 points, or 0.44 per cent, to close at 74,532.96, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 112.35 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,114.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 23, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Power Finance Corporation, Castrol India and India Glycols shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of TIl, Sunrest Lifescience and Regal Entertainment & Consultants shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Metropolis Healthcare shall trade ex-date for bonus today.

HDFC Bank: The leading private lender has terminated three senior executives in connection with lapses identified at its Dubai branch, even it is navigating through leadership transition following the resignation of Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who cited differences related to personal values, ethics, and certain internal practices.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal arm has commissioned a Rs 3,200 crore project in Punjab, introducing scrap-based EAF technology for low-carbon steel production.

RITES: The state-run railway firm has secured LoA for maintenance of Indian Railways’ first high-speed test track. The 64-km-long dedicated test track is developed by RDSO, and is designed for comprehensive testing of rolling stock.

Advertisement

Divi’s Laboratories: The pharma player has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Authority proposing additions and disallowances of Rs 570.51 crore to its returned income for FY 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24). The draft order, issued under Section 144C(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, was dated March 20, 2026, and received by the company on March 21, 2026.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The Tata Group's automobile arm will increase prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles from April 01, 2026. The weighted average price increase will be 0.5 per cent across its ICE portfolio.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender has raised Rs 3,000 crore through the issue of senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, transferable long-term bonds on a private placement basis. The base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore was accompanied by a green-shoe option of Rs 4,500 crore, bringing the total potential issue to Rs 7,500 crore.

Advertisement

Ashok Leyland: The automotive manufacturer approved an investment of up to GBP 30 million, or about Rs 375 crore, in its UK-based subsidiary Optare Plc through equity in one or more tranches.

South Indian Bank: Jose Joseph Kattoor (ex-RBI executive director) has been appointed as non-executive part-time chairman of the lender, effective March 23 for 3 years as VJ Kurian retires from the position on March 22. Senior management elevations also approved from April 1.

DCX Systems: The manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies said it has received a purchase order worth Rs 563.45 crore, including taxes, from a domestic customer for the manufacture and supply of maritime patrol radar systems (MPR) for airborne applications.

PN Gadgil Jewellers Store: The jeweller plater company has executed a retail expansion in jewellery chain with two new stores in Maharashtra.

Devyani International: The Yum Brands franchisee has approved an investment of about Rs 347.3 crore in Restaurants Development, a Thailand-based operator of 274 KFC restaurants, as it looks to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support long-term business needs.

Omaxe: The real estate player's owned subsidiaries have received RERA registration certificates for two residential plotted development projects in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, both scheduled for launch on March 23, 2026. The approvals cover 'Integrated Residential Township Phase 6B' in New Chandigarh, Punjab, and 'Metro City P-8B' in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Ceigall India: The EPC firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 603 crore.

MM Forgings: The company board meeting intimated for March 25 to consider raising funds via equity issuance, subject to approvals.

Thomas Cook (India): The travel services firm has given in-principle approval to demerge its resorts and resort management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd (SHRL), along with a capital restructuring plan. The proposal is subject to approvals from the NCLT and other regulatory authorities.