Top stocks in news: India Cements, Clean Science, RailTel, Shanti Gold, Exide, Syngene

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest gains on Wednesday, thanks to strong domestic inflows, reforms and supportive global macros amid Tariff concerns. BSE Sensex rose 213.45 points, or 0.26 per cent, to settle at 81,857.84, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 69.90 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 25,050.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics, RVNL, AMJ Land, Bhandari Hosiery, BSL, Honda India Power, Kakatiya Cement Sugar, Manorama Industries, Pudumjee Paper, Relaxo Footwears, Styrenix Performance, Thomas Cook (India), United Van Der Horst shall trade ex-dividend while shares of Dev Information Technology shall trade ex-split today.

India Cement: UltraTech Cement is set to sell 2.01 crore shares (6.49 per cent stake) in the cement company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on August 21–22. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 368 per share. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on August 21, and for retail investors on August 22.

Clean Science & Technology: Promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob are likely to sell up to 24 per cent stake in the specialty chemical player via block deals, with the offer size at Rs 2,626 crore and a floor price of Rs 1,030 per share, suggests media reports, quoting sources.

Godrej Properties: The Mumbai-based real estate developer has entered into an agreement to acquire a 7 per cent equity stake in Godrej Skyline Developers from an existing shareholder.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railways company has received a work order worth Rs 35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the O&M of SDC project, and another order worth Rs 15.4 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

Jupiter Wagons: Railway freight wagon manufacturer said its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a letter of intent (LOI) for the supply of wheelsets for the Vande Bharat train. The LoI, dated August 19, covers the supply of a total of 5,376 wheelsets at an approximate order value of Rs 215 crore.

Exide Industries: The battery manufacturing player has invested Rs 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via a rights issue. This takes the total investment in the subsidiary to Rs 3,802.23 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis has signed a collaboration agreement with Ekana Group, Lucknow, for operations and management of a 550-bed greenfield super specialty hospital near Gomti Nagar, to be constructed by Ekana Group.

Syngene International: The pharma company has made several senior management appointments including Ajay Tandon as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Gaurav Kushwaha as Chief Technology Officer, Mrinal Kammili as Head of Translational and Clinical Research, Subhendu Kumar as Head of Chemistry, and Priyaranjan Pattanaik as Head of Biology.

Shanti Gold International: The recently listed gold jewellery player reported a 174 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 24.6 crore, while its revenue increased 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 292.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Thermax: The thermal energy player has completed acquisition of 23.03 per cent stake in Thermax Bioenergy Solutions (TBSPL) from Everenviro Resource Management. TBSPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary.

Innova Captab: The pharma company has completed UK-MHRA inspection for its Cephalosporin plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, with no critical or major observations. The inspection was conducted from August 18–20.

Hitachi Energy India: The Board has appointed Ismo Antero Haka as the new Chairman, replacing Achim Michael Braun. Ismo Antero Haka was serving as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director. Jan Niklas Persson has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent). Achim Michael Braun has resigned as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Chairman.

Popular Vehicles and Services: The step-down subsidiary Prabal Motors has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to acquire BharatBenz dealership operations from Globe CV in Punjab.

SMC Global Securities: The financial services company is investing Rs 15 crore in equity shares of the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

Fedbank Financial Services: The board will meet on August 25 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Computer Age Management Services: The financial services player has received a no-objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer its online payment aggregator activities to its subsidiary CAMS Payment Services (CAMSPAY). Following the transfer, CAMS will voluntarily surrender its Certificate of Authorisation to the RBI.

Enviro Infra Engineers: PTC India Financial Services has executed definitive agreements with Enviro Infra’s subsidiary EIE Renewables for the transfer of management of Vento Power Infra. The Letter of Intent was issued in June 2025 for resolution of Rs 115.6 crore debt via a change in management process.

Prostarm info Systems: The EPC player has been declared L-1 bidder by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up a 150 MW / 300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system at the 400kV Doni Substation (220kV Voltage level) in Gadag, Karnataka.

RACL Geartech: The auto ancillary company has received a long-term supply order for transmission gears for premium motorcycles from a globally renowned Indian manufacturer.