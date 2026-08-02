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Oswal Pumps shares to test Rs 290? Expert flags damaged chart structure, advises exit

Oswal Pumps shares to test Rs 290? Expert flags damaged chart structure, advises exit

Halder also outlined the alternative for those unwilling to sell immediately: maintain a stop-loss at Rs 290. But he paired that with a cautionary note, saying the chances of that level being hit are “very high.”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Oswal Pumps shares to test Rs 290? Expert flags damaged chart structure, advises exitExplaining his stance, Halder said Oswal Pumps is “structure-wise damaged” at around the Rs 330 mark and suggested that investors should “think about exit once.”

Oswal Pumps investors sitting on losses may need to reassess their position quickly. In a sharp technical call on Business Today Television’s (BTTV) Daily Calls, market expert Pradip Halder advised a viewer from Visakhapatnam to consider exiting the stock after it slipped to around Rs 330 against an average purchase price of Rs 400, saying the counter has turned structurally weak.

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Halder’s assessment was unambiguous: at current levels, the stock’s chart setup no longer supports a comfortable hold strategy. For investors hoping for a near-term rebound, the message was clear — capital protection now matters more than waiting for a recovery that may not materialise soon.

Technical damage raises red flag

Explaining his stance, Halder said Oswal Pumps is “structure-wise damaged” at around the Rs 330 mark and suggested that investors should “think about exit once.” That phrasing is significant because it signals a breakdown in trend strength rather than a routine correction.

In technical analysis, a damaged structure typically implies that support levels have weakened, momentum has faded and the probability of further downside has increased. For retail investors, that often changes the decision-making framework from return maximisation to loss containment.

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Why the stop-loss may not be enough

Halder also outlined the alternative for those unwilling to sell immediately: maintain a stop-loss at Rs 290. But he paired that with a cautionary note, saying the chances of that level being hit are “very high.”

That warning effectively undercuts the hold thesis. If the downside risk remains elevated even after a steep fall from the investor’s acquisition price, the stock may no longer offer a favourable setup for averaging or patient holding in the short term.

Risk-reward turns unfavourable

The most important takeaway from the call was Halder’s emphasis on risk-reward ratio. With the stock already down roughly 17.5 per cent from the investor’s average cost of Rs 400 to Rs 330, and with another possible slide toward Rs 290 not ruled out, the downside appears more visible than any immediate upside trigger.

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That view also fits the broader discipline often recommended in volatile markets: avoid emotional attachment to a losing position when the technical structure deteriorates. A weak chart, limited visibility on reversal and a vulnerable stop-loss zone together make the case for caution stronger.

For Oswal Pumps shareholders, the latest expert view suggests this is less a question of patience and more one of preserving capital. Unless the stock rebuilds strength decisively, the balance of probability, for now, appears tilted toward exit rather than hope.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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