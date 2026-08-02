Oswal Pumps shares to test Rs 290? Expert flags damaged chart structure, advises exit

Explaining his stance, Halder said Oswal Pumps is “structure-wise damaged” at around the Rs 330 mark and suggested that investors should “think about exit once.” That phrasing is significant because it signals a breakdown in trend strength rather than a routine correction.

In technical analysis, a damaged structure typically implies that support levels have weakened, momentum has faded and the probability of further downside has increased. For retail investors, that often changes the decision-making framework from return maximisation to loss containment.

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Why the stop-loss may not be enough

Halder also outlined the alternative for those unwilling to sell immediately: maintain a stop-loss at Rs 290. But he paired that with a cautionary note, saying the chances of that level being hit are “very high.”

That warning effectively undercuts the hold thesis. If the downside risk remains elevated even after a steep fall from the investor’s acquisition price, the stock may no longer offer a favourable setup for averaging or patient holding in the short term.

Risk-reward turns unfavourable

The most important takeaway from the call was Halder’s emphasis on risk-reward ratio. With the stock already down roughly 17.5 per cent from the investor’s average cost of Rs 400 to Rs 330, and with another possible slide toward Rs 290 not ruled out, the downside appears more visible than any immediate upside trigger.

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That view also fits the broader discipline often recommended in volatile markets: avoid emotional attachment to a losing position when the technical structure deteriorates. A weak chart, limited visibility on reversal and a vulnerable stop-loss zone together make the case for caution stronger.

For Oswal Pumps shareholders, the latest expert view suggests this is less a question of patience and more one of preserving capital. Unless the stock rebuilds strength decisively, the balance of probability, for now, appears tilted toward exit rather than hope.