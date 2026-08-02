Why India’s Great Nicobar port faces fierce competition from Asian megaports

For nearly three decades, India has struggled to capture its own transhipment traffic. The bulk of Indian imports and exports continue to feed foreign hubs — Singapore, Port Klang (Malaysia), and Colombo on the east coast, and Salalah (Oman) and Jebel Ali (Dubai) on the west.

“About 5 million TEUs get transshipped (both import and export) through foreign ports, and of this, three million TEUs are transshipped through the east. It makes a lot of sense to build ICTP, Galathea Bay, if you see from this perspective that three million TEUs is a big number,” former Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna said.

However, dislodging established regional giants will not come easy. Singapore alone boasts an operational capacity of 45 million TEUs built over decades of efficiency and cost optimization.

Advertisement

“To bring in those kinds of cost elements, I mean costings would be very difficult. Singapore is a transhipment hub for entire South Asian countries. Let me just upfront tell you, it will be very difficult (attracting traffic from bigger ports). Malaysia has two biggest ports and they are very competitive,” Krishna added.

Adding to the challenge, Galathea Bay lacks a natural hinterland to generate gateway cargo on its own.

“Containers will come from Kolkata, Paradeep or even Chennai to this place and then another mother ship will carry them to the final destinations. Now, Vizhinjam Port has become operational and it is big enough to take care of the transhipment load of the country. This port could end up competing for traffic with Vizhinjam,” he explained.

Advertisement

To curb foreign reliance, India is also developing deep-water terminals across existing facilities in Chennai, Odisha, and Gujarat, while greenfield projects at Vizhinjam, Visakhapatnam, and Vadhavan are being geared for transhipment loads.

What is the Great Nicobar ICTP project

Located at Galathea Bay in the Great Nicobar Islands, the proposed International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) is designed as a mega transhipment facility situated just 40 nautical miles from the primary East-West international trade route near the Malacca Strait.