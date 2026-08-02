The company says the service is intended for financial institutions, media organisations and developers that require the fastest possible access to market-moving information.

Why the service matters

Trump's posts on Truth Social have frequently triggered sharp movements in stocks, currencies and commodities, particularly when they involve tariffs, foreign policy, military actions or corporate endorsements. For hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms, even milliseconds of faster access can provide a significant competitive advantage in executing trades.

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According to reports, subscriptions to Truth API can cost as much as $100,000 per month, placing the service squarely in the institutional market rather than among retail investors.

Conflict-of-interest concerns

The launch has reignited concerns over potential conflicts of interest because Trump is both the sitting U.S. president and the largest shareholder in Trump Media. Critics argue that monetising faster access to presidential communications creates an unusual overlap between public office and private business interests.

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate whether the service could undermine market fairness or raise insider trading concerns. They contend that privileged access to presidential posts may benefit well-funded institutional investors at the expense of the broader market.

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Trump Media's response

Trump Media has defended the service, saying the API simply delivers public information more efficiently and is comparable to premium data feeds offered by other social media platforms. The company argues that criticism reflects political opposition rather than legitimate concerns about the product itself.

The controversy highlights a broader debate over the growing value of information speed in modern financial markets. While institutional investors have long paid for premium news and data feeds, critics argue that offering paid, ultra-fast access to posts from a sitting president represents a new and potentially troubling frontier.