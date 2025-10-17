Top stocks in news: RIL, Canara HSBC Life, Infy, LTIM, Jio Finance, Wipro, BEML, JSW Infra

Indian benchmark posted big gains on Thursday on the back of positive cues, renewed optimism over India-US trade discussions, FIIs inflows and Q2 earnings. BSE Sensex soared 862.23 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 83,467.66, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 261.75 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 25,585.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 17, 2025:

Q2 results today: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, 360 ONE WAM, JSW Energy, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Healthcare, Bank of India, Ceat, Central Bank of India, CESC, CRISIL, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Dixon Technologies, Havells India, Hindustan Zinc, India Cements, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Technology Services and more shall announce their results for the September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth and PlatinumOne Business Services shall trad ex-dividend, while shares of Synthiko Foils shall trade ex-date for stock consolidation. Shares of AB Infrabuild, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings and Sunrakshakk Industries India shall trade ex-split today.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The life insurance player will make its stock market debut on Friday, October 17 as the company raised a total of Rs 2,517.50 crore via IPO. It sold its shares for Rs 106 apiece with a lot size 140 equity shares between October 10-14. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.29 times fetching nearly 1.75 lakh applications.

Infosys: The IT solutions major reported a 13.2 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 7,364 crore, while revenue increased 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 44,490 crore September 2025 quarter. Ebit increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 9,353 crore, but margins dropped 10 bps to Rs 21 per cent for the quarter.

Wipro: The IT and software firm clocked a 1.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,246.2 crore, while revenue clocked 1.8 per cent YoY to Rs 22,697.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. IT services' EBIT increased 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,780.9 crore, while Ebit margins dropped to 16.7 per cent for the reported period.

Jio Financial Services: The financial services major's net profit inched up 0.9 per cent YoY to Rs 695.04 crore, while revenue surged 41.5 per cent YoY to Rs 981.39 crore in Q2FY26. Its AUM jumped to Rs 14,712 crore, while pre-provisioning operating profit increased 579 crore for the reported period.

LTIMindTree: The IT player's net profit increased 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,381.2 crore, while revenue increased 10.2 per cent 10.394.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebit increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,648.1 crore and margins expanded 40 bps to 15.9 per cent for the quarter.

BEML: The state-run defence player has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kineco for collaboration in the field of advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defence applications.

JSW Infrastructure: The infra solutions player's net profit dropped 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 361.2 crore, while revenue increased 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,265.7 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Fortis Healthcare: IHH Healthcare Berhad has announced an open offer for the acquisition of up to a 26.10 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare, and a 26.11 per cent stake in Fortis Malar Hospitals.

Cyient: The midcap IT player reported 28.8 per cent YoY degrowth in net profit at Rs 127.5 crore, while revenue declined 3.7 per cent Yoy to Rs 1,781 crore for the three-months ended on September 30, 2025. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.

Vikram Solar: The recently listed renewables energy player's net profit reported a 1,646.5 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 128.5 crore, while revenue soared 93.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,109.9 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Choice International: The financial services provider reported a 21.55 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 56.46 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 284.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 27.45 per cent YoY to Rs 98.98 crore, while Ebitda margins improved 368 bps to 34.84 per cent for the quarter.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-run lender's net profit surged 22.9 per cent YoY to Rs 294.5 crore, while net interest income rose 8.8 per cent YoY to Rs 950 crore. Its NPAs dropped on both net and gross levels sequentially, while board approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via equity and bonds.

Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has expanded its partnership with Civica Inc. to launch a private-label insulin Glargine for diabetes treatment in the United States.

Godrej Industries: The diversified conglomerate has made a further investment of Rs 409 crore in its subsidiary Godrej Capital. As a result, it now holds a 91.11 per cent stake in the subsidiary.

JSW Energy: The power solutions company’s subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal), has received a letter of award from Power Company of Karnataka for a 400 MW, 25-year power supply agreement, starting from April 1, 2026. The required coal will be procured from Coal India under the SHAKTI Scheme 2017.