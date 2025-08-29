Top stocks in news: RIL, Hexaware, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Afcons, Federal Bank, Lemon Tree

Indian benchmark indices weakened for another session as Trump tariffs continued spook the traders the monthly expiry of August series. BSE Sensex cracked 705.97 points, or 0.87 per cent, to settle at 80,080.57, while NSE Nifty50 tanked 211.15 points, or 0.85 per cent, to close at 24,500.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 29, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Engineers India, IRB Infra, ZEEL, Premier Energies, NBCC (India), Asian Hotels, Alfred Herbert, Black Box, Bikaji Foods, Cantabil Retail, Ganesh Housing, Haryana Leather Chemicals, Harsha Engineers, Morepen Labs, Nitin Spinners, PMC Fincorp, Protean eGov Technologies, Royal Orchid, Salzer Electronics, Shetron, Shilp, SKP Securities, Suyog Telematics, Uniphos Enterprises, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Whirlpool of India and Yuken India shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Covance Softsol, Deep Diamond India and Eco Hotels and Resorts shall trade ex-date for rights issue today, while shares of Steelcast shall trade ex-date for split today. Shares of JR Foods shall trade ex-date for resolution plan -suspension today.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil, telecom and retail conglomerate will host its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, August 29 and 44 lakh shareholders of the company shall be keenly waiting for it.

Advertisement

NTPC: The state-run utility company has approved the transfer of its coal mining business to its wholly owned subsidiary-NTPC Mining.

ICICI Bank: The private lender's board has accepted the early retirement request received from Subir Saha, Group Chief Compliance Officer (GCCO), effective August 28, and appointed Anish Madhavan, an existing SMP, as the GCCO effective August 29.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT services and solutions provider announced a strategic partnership with Replit, the leading agentic software creation platform, to revolutionize enterprise software development through secure, governed Vibe Coding.

Afcons Infrastructure: The flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group said the Board has elevated existing Chairman Shapoorji Mistry as Chairman Emeritus, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Chairman, while Pallon S. Mistry was inducted to the Board of Afcons.

Advertisement

Federal Bank: Srinivasan P has been appointed as the Executive Vice President & Head – Business Initiatives (Wholesale Banking) and a Senior Management Personnel of the bank.

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC company has infused Rs 500 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Muthoot Money, against the allotment of 3,25,139 shares on a rights basis. The additional equity infusion has been made in order to strengthen the capital base and improve the capital adequacy ratio.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain company has signed a License Agreement for a new hotel property — Lemon Tree Hotel — in Mohkampur, Dehradun. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Himatsingka Seide: The textile products player's board will meet on September 2 to consider the raising of funds via the issuance of any eligible securities.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The electrical engineering player's subsidiary, CG Semi Private, has launched its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. CG Semi is investing over Rs 7,600 crore over five years to develop two facilities (G1 and G2) in Sanand.

Sammaan Capital: The shadow lender company has raised $300 million via the allotment of $30,00,00,000 8.95 per cent senior secured social bonds (SSSB) due 2028. The said bonds are expected to be listed on the Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (IFSC).

Advertisement

Everest Industries: The construction solutions player has completed its investment of Rs 1.76 crore for 17.6 lakh shares (3.12 per cent stake) in Amplus Ampere.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received a letter of award (LoA) from HSCC (India) — a Government of India enterprise — for the supply of medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan. The contract value is Rs 24.06 crore.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 80 crore via qualified institutions placement, in one or more tranches.

AGI Infra: The real estate company is going to acquire a 60 per cent stake by investing Rs 30 crore in WorldNext Realty LLP.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat): The infra company has received a work order worth Rs 9.5 crore from Sadashiv Projects India for the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of material/equipment for a 5 MWP ground-mounted solar project.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The company board of directors will meet on September 2 to consider the proposal for fund raising.