Top stocks in news: RIL, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Steel, Trent, Bluestone, IOCL, Voda Idea, HZL

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on the back of GST rationalisation buzz and India's rating upgrade by S&P Global after 18 years. However, geopolitical concerns added to some caution. BSE Sensex soared 676.09 points, or 0.84 per cent, to settle at 81,273.75, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 245.65 points, or 1.00 per cent, to close at 24,876.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Aditya Infotech, GNG Electronics, and Vuenow Infratech will release their earnings for the June 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Elixir Capital, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Natco Pharma, Refex Industries, RK Swamy, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Silver Touch Technologies, Sumedha Fiscal Services shall trade ex-dividend today.

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle: The omnichannel jewellery player is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, August 19 as the company raised a total of Rs 1,540.65 crore via its primary offering between August 11 and August 13. The company sold IPO for Rs 517 per shares, which was overall subscribed 2.70 times.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, has forayed into the healthy functional beverage space through the acquisition of a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages. Through this JV, Reliance Consumer Products aims to offer consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages.

Advertisement

Vedanta: The company board mining major will meet on August 21 to consider the second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025–26. The record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders, if the dividend is declared, is fixed as August 27.

Trent: Burnt Toast, the youth-focused fashion label from Trent, has made its debut in Gujarat with the launch of its first-ever store in Surat.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), the research and development arm of ONGC, has entered into a formal agreement with Engineers India (EIL) for the implementation of a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC’s Kuthalam gas collection station in Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal major's subsidiary, Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSAML), has approved the divestment of its entire equity stake (90 per cent) and preference stake (100 per cent) held in Ceramat (CPL) to Lionstead Applied Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lionstead Ventures LLP.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company is actively exploring non-banking funding options to sustain its capital expenditure (capex) plans, as uncertainty around adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues continues to delay negotiations with traditional lenders. Outgoing CEO Akshaya Moondra revealed these details during the company’s June quarter earnings call on Monday, August 18.

Indian Oil Corporation: The state-run oil marketing company said that it will continue to buy Russian oil as it is a business decision and it heavily relies on Russian Oil. The statement company comes amid the rising pressure on India from the United States to cut oil imports from Russia.

Hindustan Zinc: The company board of the metal player has approved the setting up of a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant as part of the company’s overall 2X growth plan (i.e., doubling capacity). The project involves a capital expenditure of up to Rs 3,823 crore, aiming to recover metal from tailing dumps.

Advertisement

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company board of the cement player has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 600 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare: The healthcare chain has completed the acquisition of a 76 per cent equity stake and 100 per cent of non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) of Pratiksha Women & Child Care Hospital.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The water treatment company has made an additional investment of Rs 25 crore by acquiring equity shares of its subsidiary, EIE Renewables. The investment was made via subscription to 2.5 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each, offered on a rights basis.

Goldiam International: The gems and jewellery company has approved the allotment of 61.22 lakh shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers, including Morgan Stanley, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, and Saint Capital Fund, at an issue price of Rs 330 per share, amounting to Rs 202 crore.

Sandhar Technologies: The IT solutions player has executed a share subscription and shareholders agreement (SSSHA) with Clean Renewable Energy KK 1A, acquiring a 4.51 per cent shareholding in the SPV (as per the current shareholding structure) for Rs 2.72 crore.

Advertisement

Seamec: The shipping company's board has announced the cessation of employment of Rakesh Ayri as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, due to non-performance, as evaluated.

Marine Electricals (India): The industrial products player company has received an order worth Rs 17.36 crore from Allweiler India for the supply of control panels. The delivery will take place over a 36-month period.