Top stocks in news: Studds, Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, ABB India, TVS Motor, RVNL, Lupin, NHPC

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday after a volatile trading session, led by profit booking. Broader markets were hit worse. BSE Sensex dropped 148.14 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 83,311.01, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 87.95 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 25,509.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, November 07, 2025:

Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Aegis Logistics, Divis Laboratories, AstraZeneca Pharma, JSW Cement, Kalyan Jewellers, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Signature Global, SpiceJet, Torrent Pharma, Trent, UNO Minda, and VA Tech Wabag will release their results for September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Bharat Petroleum, Dabur India, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Computer Age Management Services, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Dr Lal PathLabs, Navin Fluorine International, RR Kabel, OCCL, Sanofi, Shriram Finance, Manappuram Finance, Deep Diamond India shall trade ex-dividend today.

Studds Accessories: The helmet maker will make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 455.5 crore via IPO between October 30-November 03, which was overall subscribed 73.25 times. It had offered its shares for Rs 585 per share with a lot size of 25 shares.

Bharti Airtel: Singtel's subsidiary, Pastel, is set to offload about 0.8 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel through a block deal valued at Rs 10,300 crore. The floor price for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 2,030 per share, reflecting a 3 per cent discount to Airtel's Thursday closing price.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The hospital chain jumped 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 494 crore, while revenue increased over 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 6,303.5 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 941 crore, while Ebitda margin came in at 14.9 per cent for the quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat into Maruti Suzuki India.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company reported a 73.34 per cent YoY jump in its net profit to Rs 1,478 crore, while revenue grew 24.2 per cent YoY to Rs 7,047.5 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. Ebitda stood at Rs 2,341.7 crore, up 74.7 per cent YoY with Ebitda margins increasing to 33.2 per cent for the quarter.

TVS Motor Company: The automobile company has entered into share purchase agreements with Accel India VIII (Mauritius) for the sale of 11,997 Series D Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares, and with MIH Investments One BV for the sale of 10 equity shares and 11,988 Series D CCPS in Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido) for Rs 288 crore.

ABB India: The capital goods player reported a 7.3 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 409 crore, while revenue grew 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,310 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda tumbled 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 500 crore, while margins crashed to 15.1 per cent for the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract worth Rs 272 crore from Central Railway. The contract involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132/55 KV traction substation, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts in the 2x25 KV traction system of the Daund–Solapur sections of Central Railway.

NHPC: The state-run utility player reported a 13.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,021 crore, while revenue jumped 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,365 crore for the Q2FY26. Its Ebitda came in at Rs 2,027 crore, up 12.4 per cent YoY as margins improved to 60.2 per cent.

Mankind Pharma: The pharma player's net profit tumbled 21.7 per cent YoY to Rs 511.5 crore, while revenue increased 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,697 crore for the three months ended September 2025. Ebitda came in rising 8.8 per cent YoY to Rs 921.8 crore, while margins declined to 24.9 per cent for the quarter.

NBCC India: The infra and construction company has signed a strategic MoU with Goldfields Commercials, a real estate developer in Australia, for the identification, development, and execution of real estate, housing, infrastructure, and redevelopment projects in Australia.

JM Financial: The financial services player reported a 16 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 270 crore, while revenue declined 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 708 crore for the July-September 2025 period. It clocked highest-ever quarterly fees and commission income at Rs 341 crore, up 20 per cent YoY. The company board also announced a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets: The financial services and broking firm reported a net profit at Rs 13.08 crore, down 34 per cent YoY, while revenue declined 25.35 per cent YoY to Rs 56.98 crore for the September 2025 quarter, led by industry-wide headwinds.