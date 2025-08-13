Top stocks in news: Suzlon, NSDL, Nykaa, ONGC, Apollo Hospital, JSPL, Vodafone, NHPC

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday following a volatile trading session amid Tariffs concerns ahead of key economic US inflation data. BSE Sensex plunged 368.48 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 80,235.59, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 97.65 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 24,487.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Max Healthcare Institute, Muthoot Finance, ITI, Samvardhana Motherson International, United Spirits, Vishal Mega Marts, The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, Jubilant Foodworks, Anthem Biosciences are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer Products, Brigade Enterprises, Container Corporation of India, NBCC (India), HEG, Page Industries, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy India, QGO Finance, RailTel Corporation of India, Rain Industries, South Indian Bank, Sun TV Network, MPS, Crestchem and Dai-Ichi Karkariaa shall trade ex-dividend today.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises: The leading healthcare player reported a 41.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 432.8 crore, while revenue surged 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,842 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 851.5 corre, while margins expanded to 14.6 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state run oil player has has formally signed joint operating agreement (JOA) with Oil India for two onland Blocks and one Ultra Deepwater Block awarded under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-IX.

Jindal Steel & Power: The metal major reported a 11.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,496 crore, while revenue fell 9.7 per cent YoY to Rs 12,294.5 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda stood at Rs 3,005 crore, while margins came in at 24.4 per cent for the reported period.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The diversified financial services player has acquired 7.54 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares of Zepto (formerly known as Kiranakart Technologies) for Rs 400 crore.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy: The wind energy player reported a 7.3 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 324.3 crore, while revenue increased 55 per cent YoY to Rs 3,131.7 crore for the first quarter of ongoing fiscal. Tax expenses jumped to 134.9 crore for the quarter. Himanshu Mody resigns as the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective August 31.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The new-age fashion and beauty omnichannel player reported a 79.4 per cent YoY growth in the net profit with a 23.4 per cent YoY jump in the revenue at Rs 2,155 crore for April-June 2025 period. Ebitda increased 46 per cent YoY to Rs 141 crore and margins expanded to 6.5 per cent for the quarter.

National Securities Depository: The recently listed market infra player reported a 15.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 89.6 crore, with a 7.4 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 312 crore for June 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 95.6 crore while margins expanded to 30.6 per cent for the quarter.

Radico Khaitan: The leading alcobev player has received board approval for a strategic investment and partnership. The board has approved the acquisition of a 47.5 per cent equity stake each in D’YAVOL Spirits BV and D’YAVOL Spirits for Rs 40 crore.

Advertisement

NHPC: The state-run utility player reported a 4.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, while revenue increased 19.3 per cent YoY for April-June 2025 period. Ebtida stood at Rs 1,802 crore, up 12 per cent YoY while margins dropped to 56.1 per cent for the quarter.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) and a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of up to a 26 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the captive power plant.

Honasa Consumer: The Mamaearth-parent reported a 2.7 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 41.3 crore, while revenue was up 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 595.2 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda was up 1 per cent to Rs 45.7 crore, while margins dropped to 7.7 per cent for the period.

Oil India: The oil marketing play reported a 44.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,896 crore, while revenue surged 10 per cent YoY to Rs 7,928 crore for June 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 17.8 per cent YoY, while margins stood at Rs 29.6 per cent for the quarter.