Swiggy, Hind Copper, TVS Motor: 8 stock picks by PL Capital for up to 56% upside potential

Ahead of this Diwali, domestic brokerage firm PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher) has picked eight stocks from mid and smallcap segment for up to 58 per cent in the upcoming Samvat, based on their technical parameters. The list includes names like Swiggy, Hindustan Copper, TVS Motor, Va-Tech Wabag and more. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these stocks:



Hindustan Copper | Buy | Target Price: Rs 405-440 | Stop Loss: Rs 300 | Upside Potential: 28%

Hindustan Copper has given a robust move in the last one month from Rs 245 zone maintaining a strong uptrend with currently having much upside potential to carry on with the positive move. The RSI is maintained strong and with some consolidation or may be after witnessing a short dip can continue with the upward move further in the coming days. With volume participation on the rise and with the chart technically well poised, can expect further gains and so suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for upside potential targets of Rs 405 and Rs 440 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 300 level.



Hi-Tech Pipes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 150-165 | Stop Loss: Rs 106 | Upside Potential: 40%

Hi-Tech Pipes has recently witnessed a robust move from the 50EMA zone at Rs 92 level with a strong uptrend maintained and thereafter with a short dip witnessed, has formed a flag pattern on the daily chart. Currently, with indications of huge volume spurt accompanied by positive price action, the bias has once again improved to anticipate another fresh round of upward movement in the coming days with volume participation on the rise once again. The RSI has cooled off significantly from the highly overbought zone and is currently well positioned having much upside potential with strength indicated. With the chart technically well placed and looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for upside potential targets of Rs 150 and Rs 165 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 106.



Swiggy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 530-580 | Stop Loss: Rs 379 | Upside Potential: 33%

Swiggy has improved the overall trend in the last 4 months with an ascending channel pattern indicated on the daily chart with currently after a short period of correction has stabilised near the important 50-EMA at Rs 418 zone which is also the base of the channel and with improving bias has once again shown signs of revival to anticipate for further upward move in the coming days. The RSI is well placed and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for upside targets of Rs 530 and Rs 580 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 370 level.



TVS Motor Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,100-4,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,100 | Upside Potential: 30%

TVS Motor has indicated a strong run up since the last 3-4 years with strong bias maintained intact and with currently having a consolidation period for quite some time, has once again started improving the bias to anticipate further rise in the coming days. The RSI has corrected quite significantly from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned to expect for another fresh round of upward move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for upside targets of Rs 4,100 and Rs 4,550 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 3,100 level.



Va-Tech Wabag | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,770-1,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,270 | Upside Potential: 33%

Va-Tech Wabag recently after witnessing a short period of correction has arrived near the strong support zone at Rs 1,390 level where a double bottom pattern is visible on the daily chart with a pullback indicating improving the bias and can anticipate further rise in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well and is currently well positioned indicating a positive trend reversal signalling a buy with much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move. With the chart pattern technically well positioned and looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for upside targets of Rs 1,770 and Rs 1,900 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,270.



V-Mart Retail | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,030-1,130 | Stop Loss: Rs 730 | Upside Potential: 33%

V-Mart Retail having a decent erosion from Rs 945 zone has taken support near the Rs 700 level recently and having witnessed a strong spurt moving past the important 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA at Rs 800 zone has strengthen the trend and thereafter, with a flag pattern formation on the daily chart has once again indicated a decent rise with volume participation visible to anticipate for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI has shot up with strength indicated and can carry on with the positive move further ahead with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for upside potential targets of Rs 1,030 and Rs 1,130 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 730.



HBL Engineering | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,100-1,250 | Stop Loss: Rs 780 | Upside Potential: 42%

HBL Engineering after having a strong runup, has witnessed a short period of correction finding support near the upper band of the rising channel pattern at Rs 825 zone on the daily chart and thereafter, has witnessed a decent consolidation with bias maintained positive. Currently, with a decent pullback there are indications of positive move and significant volume participation visible, can anticipate another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI has cooled off significantly from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned indicating a revival with a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock for upside targets of Rs 1,100 and Rs1 ,250 keeping the stop loss at the Rs 780 level.



Anant Raj | Buy | Target Price: Rs 940-1,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 645 | Upside Potential: 58%

Anant Raj has recently witnessed a decent spurt with huge volume participation witnessed strengthening the trend and thereafter has maintained the positive bias with consolidation happening accompanied with significant volume participation maintained consistently to anticipate for further fresh upward move in the coming days. The RSI has gained strength and with much upside potential visible can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking strong, we suggest to buy the stock for upside potential targets of Rs 940 and Rs 1,100 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 645.