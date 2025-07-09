Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, Crizac, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Union Bank, Ola Electric

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Tuesday as traders await development around the India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex advanced 270.01 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 83,712.51, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 61.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 25,522.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 09, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Mphasis, Pfizer, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, SJS Enterprises, SML Isuzu and Sundaram Finance shall trade ex-dividend today.

Crizac: The B2B education platform shall make its Dalal Street debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 860 crore via IPO which ran between July 02-04 by selling its shares for Rs 860 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed nearly 60 times during the bidding process.

Tata Steel: The metal company reported a steady crude steel production of 5.26 million tonne in India for Q1 FY26, marginally lower than 5.27 million tonne in the same quarter last year.Deliveries in India stood at 4.75 million tonne, down 3.8 per cent YoY, due to maintenance shutdowns at its Jamshedpur and Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) facilities.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major's global wholesales dropped 9 per cent YoY to 2.99 lakh units, while global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range declined 6 per cent YoY to 87,569 units. Global wholesales of passenger vehicles sank 10 per cent to 1.24 lakh units, while global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover fell 11 per cent to 87,286 units.

JSW Steel: The metal player reported a 14 per cent YoY increase in consolidated crude steel production, reaching 7.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26. The company's Indian operations contributed 7.02 million tonnes, marking a 15 per cent increase from the same quarter last year.

Shriram Finance: The banking & finance Committee of the company will meet on July 11 to consider the purchase/repurchase of outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued on a private placement basis.

Dixon Technologies: Lightanium Technologies has been incorporated as a joint venture between Dixon Technologies (India) and Signify Innovations India. Dixon has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Lightanium for Rs 2.5 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility: The EV company announced the rollout of its in-house developed MoveOS 5 software across its S1 scooter lineup and the newly launched Roadster X motorcycles. According to the company, the latest software upgrade enhances vehicle performance, boosts reliability, and extends range—unlocking new capabilities and refining the overall riding experience.

Union Bank of India: The state-run lender posted a 5 per cent YoYin total business for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 22.1 lakh crore, while. total deposits rose 3.63 per cent YoY to Rs 12.39 lakh crore. The lender's domestic RAM jumped 10.31 per cent YoY to Rs 5.44 lakh crore, while domestic retail advances spiked 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2.28 lakh crore for the period.

Puravankara: The real estate company has been selected as the developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai. The gross development value (GDV) of the project is Rs 2,100 crore.

KPI Green Energy: The government has approved the incorporation of a special purpose vehicle of the company - KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.

Computer Age Management Services: CAMSPay has launched 'The CAMSPay New Payment Gateway' to support over 5,000 transactions per second. It is designed as a future-proof payment solution tailored to address the real challenges faced by businesses in India’s fast-evolving payments landscape.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: The port operator company reported container throughput of 164,000 TEUs in Q1 FY26, slightly below last year’s 165,000 TEUs. Dry bulk volumes held steady at 0.55 million MT, while liquid cargo rose to 0.41 million MT, up from 0.34 million MT a year ago.

5paisa Capital: The financial services reported a 42.5 per cent fall in its net profit YoY to Rs 20.1 crore in June 2025 quarter. The company reported a 24 per cent YoY fall in revenue at Rs 77.7 crore for the period.

Bajel Projects: The construction company has proposed to increase its galvanization capacity to 1.1 lakh MTPA from the current 40,500 MTPA, with an investment of Rs 170 crore at its Ranjangaon facility. The expansion is aimed at meeting captive demand and boosting sales in both domestic and international markets.

Synergy Green Industries: The casting & forgings player has received a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts from Adani Wind. The development phase is expected to be completed in Q3 FY26, with serial production scheduled to begin in Q4 FY26. Its order book with Adani Wind is projected to double from Rs 20 crore in FY25 to Rs 40 crore in FY26.