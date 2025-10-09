Top stocks in news: TCS, Lupin, Coal India, Senco, CONCOR, Prestige Estates, Tata Elxsi

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday amid the profit booking ahead of September 2025 quarter earnings season. BSE Sensex dropped 153.09 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 81,773.66, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 62.15 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 25,046.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 08, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries, Eimco Elecon (India), Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Evoq Remedies and Triton Corp will announce their results for the September 2025 quarter later today.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical major has announced plans to build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. With a projected investment of $250 million- including research & development, infrastructure, and capital expenditures over a five-year period.

Coal India, IRCON International: The coal mining company has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IRCON International for the development of rail infrastructure.

Prestige Estate Projects: The real estate firm's collections grew 54 per cent YoY to Rs 4,212.8 crore, while sales volume increased 47 per cent YoY to 4.42 million square feet. Average realization of apartments increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 14,906 per square feet, while average realization of plots increased 43 per cent YoY to Rs 9,510 per square feet.

Escorts Kubota: The commercial automobile player intends to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore by 2031 in its existing manufacturing and R&D facilities in Haryana, focused on the agriculture and construction equipment sector.

Senco Gold: The jewellery player's revenue increased 17.8 per cent YoY, while retail business increased 16 per cent YoY in revenue H1. Revenue in Q2 jumped 6.5 per cent YoY for the quarter. The company launched 5 new showrooms in the quarter, taking the total store count to 184.

IRB Invit Fund: The infrastructure investment trust launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on October 8 with a floor price of Rs 62.69 per unit. The QIP size is likely to be around Rs 3,000 crore, with an upsize option of Rs 250 crore.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics player's total throughput jumped 10.5 per cent YoY to 14.40 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). EXIM throughput increased 8.7 per cent YoY to 10.93 lakh TEUs, while domestic throughput rose 16.67 per cent YoY to 3.47 lakh TEUs.

Saatvik Green Energy: The recently liste solar energy EPC player's net profit zoomed 459.3 per cent YoY to Rs 118.8 crore, while its revenue soared 272.3 per cent YoY to Rs 915.7 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter surged 450 per cent YoY to Rs 180 crore, while margins expanded to 19.34 per cent for the quarter.

GR Infraprojects: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Jharkhand Highway Authority for a road construction project worth Rs 290.23 crore. The EPC project involves the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road.

Garuda Construction and Engineering: The EPC company has received orders worth Rs 143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers for civil work on a redevelopment project — Shikhar-B — at Oshiwara, Mumbai. The total order book of the company stands at Rs 3,229.78 crore as of October 8.

EPL: The smallcap packaging company board has approved the appointment of Hemant Bakshi as the Chief Executive Officer - Designate of the company, effective October 13, and as an Additional Director, effective January 1, 2026. He will also take over as the Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer of the company.