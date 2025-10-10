Top stocks in news: TCS, WeWork, Tata Elxsi, M&M, ICICI Pru, Afcons, RailTel, NTPC Green

Indian benchmark indices ended with decent on Thursday as the Optimism in IT, metal and pharma stocks pushed the indices higher. BSE Sensex jumped 398.44 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 82,172.10, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 135.65 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 25,181.80 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 10, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hexaware Technologies, RCF and Sacheta Metals shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Valiant Communications, Harshil Agrotech, Narmada Macplast Drip, Purity Flexpack and Ujaas Energy shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of AGI Infra will trade ex-split, while shares of Capital Trust and Magnus Steel and Infra shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Q2 results today: Elecon Engineering, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Affordable Robotic & Automation,, Intense Technologies, Oswal Overseas, and more will announce their results for the September 2025 quarter today.

WeWork India Management: The coworking space solutions player will make its stock market debut today after it raised a total of Rs 3,000 crore via IPO, which ran for subscription between October 03-07. It had sold its shares in the price band of Rs 615-648 per share with a lot size of 23 shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.15 times, fetching over 86,000 applications.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions and software major reported a 8.4 per cent YoY in the net profit at Rs 12,904 crore, while revenue surged 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 65,799 crore September 2025 quarter. Ebit surged 7.1 per cent YoY to Rs 16,565 crore, with Ebit margins expanding to 25.17 per cent for the quarter. Total Contract value came in at $10 billion.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The automobile company announced production of 99,758 units in September, a 24.4 per cent increase from 80,179 units in the same month last year. Sales during the same period rose 13.9 per cent to 97,744 units from 85,800 units. Exports surged 44 per cent to 4,458 units compared to 3,094 units a year ago.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player's net business premium fell 0.84 per cent to Rs 1,761 crore, while its annualised premium equivalent (APE) increased 20.6 per cent YoY to Rs 871 crore. Retail APE jumped 25 per cent YoY to Rs 739 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions company reported a 32.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 154.8 crore, while revenue dropped 3.9 per cent YoY to Rs 918.1 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Its other income declined 24 per cent YoY to Rs 48.7 crore for the quarter.

NTPC Green Energy: The utilities company's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has signed an MoU with the Gujarat Government for the development of solar parks and projects with a cumulative capacity of 10 GW and wind projects of 5 GW in the state.

Afcons Infrastructure: The civil construction and infra company has received an order worth Rs 576 crore for civil and allied infrastructure works.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway's company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from CEG - Centre for e-Governance, Karnataka, for an order worth Rs 18.22 crore. The order involves procurement of back-to-back OEM support for existing KSWAN 2.0 routers and switches.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The EPC solutions player has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FlyFocus to jointly develop and manufacture the Defender SIGINT UAV, a next-generation unmanned aerial platform for signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic surveillance applications.

Capri Global Capital: The diversified NBFC has appointed Monu Ratra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Natco Pharma: The Commercial Appellate Division of the Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Swiss pharmaceutical company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, paving the way for Natco to launch a generic version of the drug ‘Risdiplam’, used in the treatment of the debilitating disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

MIRC Electronics: Authum Investment & Infrastructure now holds 21.25 per cent of equity shares in MIRC Electronics, with a total investment of Rs 131.62 crore. This is in lieu of the preferential allotment of 7.83 crore equity shares at Rs 16.81 per share.