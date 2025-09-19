Top stocks in news: Vedanta, Mobikwik, Waaree Energies, JSW Energy, ICHL, Adani stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rate, in line with the street's expectations and expectations of a trade deal between India and the US. BSE Sensex gained 320.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 83,013.96, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 93.35 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 25,423.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 19, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India shall trade ex-date for stock split, while shares of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility shall trade ex-dates for rights issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Bharat Dynamics, Nalco, EMS, Mazagon Dock, NLC India, NSDL, Olectra Greentech, Syrma SGS Technology, PG Electroplast, Bajaj Healthcare, Ambika Cotton Mills, Andhra Sugars, Apex Frozen Foods, Arihant Capital, Asian Energy, Blue Jet Healthcare, FACT, Genus Power, GTPL Hathway, Himatsingka Seide, Hi-Tech Pipes and other shall trade ex-dividend today.

Adani Group stocks: Capital markets regulator Sebi has cleared Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani, and Adani Group firms including Adani Ports, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises, Adani Green and other—of all Hindenburg allegations. The regulator found no evidence of insider trading, market manipulation, or shareholding violations under the SEBI Act.

Vedanta: The metal and mining company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Punnam Manganese block by the Andhra Pradesh Government. The block is at the G4 level of exploration with a total area of 152 hectares.

One Mobikwik Systems: The fintech player has confirmed that an isolated technical issue on September 11-12 led to certain failed transactions being incorrectly marked as successful, resulting in unauthorized payouts to some merchants in and around the Nuh district of Haryana.

Waaree Energies: The solar energy company’s subsidiary, Waaree Power, will subscribe to 76 per cent of the share capital of Racemosa Energy (India), which manufactures smart meters, for Rs 53 crore. Post this transaction, Racemosa Energy will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

JSW Energy: The utility firm's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has signed a definitive agreement with Statkraft IH Holding AS to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of Tidong Power Generation (TPGPL), which has a 150 MW under-construction hydropower project, for Rs 1,728 crore. After the acquisition, TPGPL will become a subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy and a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Indian Hotels Company: Amid the media reports suggesting that Taj may exit NYC’s Pierre in a $2 billion deal, the company clarified that Indian Hotels Company does not own The Pierre, New York. It holds leasehold rights for the hotel, and operations continue as usual. Recent media reports stating otherwise are misleading and speculative.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The railways and wagons manufacturing company has received an order worth Rs 86.85 crore from UltraTech Cement for BCFC wagons along with a brake van, to be delivered by March 2026.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The Registrar of Companies (RoC) has approved the change of name of the company from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality to United Foodbrands, effective September 18.

John Cockerill India: The industrial solutions player has received a major contract from Tata Steel for a push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plant at Jamshedpur.

Sasken Technologies: The IT solutions company announced a strategic partnership with VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, to strengthen in-vehicle and fleet-wide cybersecurity for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. VicOne is a subsidiary of Trend Micro.

Unichem Laboratories: The pharma company has received a demand notice from the European Commission, Belgium, for payment of a fine of Euro 19.5 million related to the Perindopril drug matter. Out of this amount, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary has already remitted Euro 2.79 million in instalments to the European Commission.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has executed an exit/reconstitution deed for the sale of its entire 66.50% partnership stake in Anugraha Chemicals to Sneha Hadimani for Rs 6.65 lakh. Consequently, the company has ceased to be a partner in the firm, and accordingly, the firm has ceased to be a material subsidiary of the company.