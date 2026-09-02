Top stocks in news: Wipro, Hero Moto, NMDC, Welspun Corp, Adani Green, Annu Projects, Gland Pharma

Indian equity benchmark settled mostly flat on Tuesday led by mounting global uncertainties in West Asia even as the supportive global cues failed to provide any major support. The BSE Sensex shed only 12.99 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 76,944.28, while NSE's Nifty50 lost 24.60 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 24,055.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, September 02, 2026:



Corporate actions today: Shares of TPC, GAIL (India), Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Black Rose Industries, Uni Abex Alloy Products Compucom Software, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Magna Electro Castings, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Chemfab Alkalis and Triveni Turbine shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of India Glycols shall trade ex-date for spin-off.



Annu Projects: The EPC solutions player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 02 after it raised a total of Rs 175 crore between August 25-28. The company sold its shares for Rs 99 apeice with a lot size of 151 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed nearly 3 times, getting more than 1.42 lakh applications.



Wipro: The IT solutions player has renewed its long-standing Digital Workplace Services contract with ABB. It will continue delivering end-to-end AI-enabled Digital Workplace Services for ABB's global operations while further enhancing employee experience through advanced automation, AI-powered service capabilities, and workplace modernisation initiatives.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a 2.65 per cent YoY growth in total sale at 5.68 units for August 2026, even as motorcycle sales dropped 1.5 per cent YoY to 4.93 lakh units and exports tanked 24.6 per cent YoY to 26,093 units for the month.



Adani Green Energy: A wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Group's renewable energy player- Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A- has operationalised a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. It has achieved a total operational renewable generation capacity of 20,280.80 MW and total operational battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity of 3,551 MWh.



Welspun Corp: The metal pipe player and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the developers of Jordan's National Water Carrier Project and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the development of pipe manufacturing and advanced coating facilities in Jordan.



L&T Finance: The NFPC player has received a perpetual Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to act as a Corporate Agent (Composite), effective August 31, following the expiry of its earlier CoR on August 30.



Gland Pharma: The USFDA conducted a routine good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at the company's VSEZ Sterile Oncology formulations facility and API facility in Visakhapatnam between August 24 and September 1, 2026. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.



NMDC: The state-run metal player reported a rise in August production, with total production at 4.07 million tonnes (MT), up 20.8 per cent YoY, from 3.37 MT a year ago. Total sales stood at 3.58 MT, compared with 3.39 MT in August last year, rising 5.6 per cent on a yearly basis.



Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railway engineering has received an order worth Rs 24.48 crore, including taxes, from Transport Corporation of India Limited for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of one rake comprising ACT-1 and BVCM wagons. The domestic order is to be executed within 16 weeks from the date of the letter of intent (LoI).



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The RBI has granted its approval for the appointment of Carol Furtado, Executive Director, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank for a period of three months, effective September 1, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, whichever is earlier.



Ashiana Housing: The real estate company announced an area booking of 1.67 lakh square feet in August, with the value of the area sold at Rs 165.93 crore.



Sical Logistics: The freight and logistics player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Coalfields for the execution of work involving the hiring of heavy earth-moving machinery for overburden removal and coal extraction from the diverted 143-hectare patch of the SDOC Mine in the Dhori area of Jharkhand for a period of five years and has a value of Rs 534.73 crore.



ARSS Infrastructure Projects: The infra and EPC solutions company has received a work order worth Rs 130.53 crore from East Coast Railway.

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