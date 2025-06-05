Top stocks in news: YES Bank, BEL, Vedanta, HAL, Gland Pharma, NTPC Green, Newgen Software

Indian benchmark indices snapped the 3-day losing streak and posted mild gains on Wednesday amid positive global cues ahead of RBI's monetary due on Friday. BSE Sensex added 260.74 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 80,998.25, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 77.70 points, or 0.32 per cent to end at 24,620.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 05, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Jindal Saw and Rallis India shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of UGRO Capital shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Bharat Electronics: The navratna defence PSU has secured additional orders worth Rs.537 Crores since the last disclosure on 16 May 2025. Major orders received include communication equipment, advanced composite communication system for ship,jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, services etc.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-run defence major said an online article that appeared on idrw(dot)org has inaccurately reported that negotiations between HAL and General Electric (GE) for the local production ofGE414 engines have stalled, suggesting that HAL is now in talks with another engine manufacturer. HAL said that this report 1s factually incorrect and misleading.

Advertisement

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources (VRL), the London-based parent of the Indian metal mining major, is looking at a refinancing credit facility worth $550 million, and is in discussions with several lenders from the Middle East, Europe and Japan, according to an ET report.

YES Bank: CA Basque Investments has sold 2.62 per cent shareholding of the bank via open market sale. Post this, current shareholding of CA Basque Investments in the bank stands at 4.22 per cent and it cannot nominate members on board. Along with this, two senior management personnels have tendered their resignation from the private lender.

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 1,000 MW capacity at a discovered tariff of Rs 2.56 per kWh. NTPC Renewable Energy won 1,000 MW in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) solar PV power project auction on January 4.

Advertisement

Gland Pharma: Agence nationale de securite du medicament et des produits de sante (ANSM), France, has issued its final report citing 11 observations on Cenexi’s Fontenay manufacturing facility after inspection. The ANSA had conducted the good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of Cenexi’s Fontenay manufacturing facility between December 9-19, 2024.

Newgen Software Technologies: The software solutions player has received an international order worth $2.5 million from a customer. Order includes supply of Newgen’s product and its implementation for the customer digital transformation across multiple lines of business.

Force Motors: The commercial vehicle player sold 3,088 units in the month of May 2025, growing 19.1 percent compared to 2,592 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales grew by 24.46 percent to 3,002 units, however, exports sales fell 52.22 percent to 86 units in the same period.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: Promoters Monarch Infraparks, and GSEC will sell up to 5.98 percent equity stake in the company via offer-for-sale (OFS) on June 5 and June 6. The OFS includes the base offer size of 3.99 percent stake. The offer will open for non-retail investors on June 5 and retail investors on June 6. The floor price for the offer is at Rs 95 per share.

Advertisement

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies will be selling upto 1.15 per cent equity stake in the company via offer-for-sale (OFS) on June 5-6. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 10 per share. The OFS will be opened for non-retail investors on June 5 and retail investors on June 6.