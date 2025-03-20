Top Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Wipro, Trent, Hyundai Motor, DMart, NHPC & Midhani

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday on the back of all-round buying ahead of the US Federal policy meeting due later in the day. BSE Sensex gained 147.79 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 75,449.05. NSE's Nifty50 rose 73.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 22,907.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 19, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants and Axtel Industries shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Blue Pearl Agriventures will trade ex-split, while shares of Praxis Home Retail shall trade ex-rights date.



Adani Enterprises: The flagship company of the Adani Group announced incorporation of a joint venture (JV) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kutch Copper Ltd with Praneetha Ventures naming the new entity as Praneetha Ecocables Ltd in the shareholding ratio of 50:50.



Trent: The retailer's subsidiary Booker India, has entered into a share purchase agreement with Trent Hypermarket (THPL) and THPL Support Services (TSSL) for acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity share capital of TSSL from THPL.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company announced new agentic AI services with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform to assist nations and local governments in building and deploying AI agent services tailored to the needs of their languages and cultures.



Hyundai Motor India: The automaker announced an increase of prices up to 3 per cent which will be effective in April 2025. The company announced the price increase owing to rising input cost, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons. The quantum of price increase will vary based on the variants and models.



Avenue Supermart: The operator of DMart invested an amount of Rs 175 crore by subscribing to 4,67,78,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Avenue E-Commerce (AEL), a subsidiary of the company at an issue price of Rs. 37.41 per share.



NHPC: The company board has approved a borrowing plan for raising debt of up to Rs 6,300 crore during FY26 through non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis.



Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The state run defence player's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.



Raymond: Nawaz Singhania has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the company, effective March 19.



Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The pharma company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis SAS, France, has received a Certificate of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Compliance for its Saint-Beauzire site, France, from the National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM).



Dhanlaxmi Bank: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures with a tenure of 10 years on a private placement basis.



HIL: The company's name has changed to BirlaNu from HIL, effective March 19.



Dhani Services: The financial services firm, through its wholly owned subsidiary company, has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with certain landowners for 5.37 acres in Gurgaon to develop a real estate project. This MoU will expand the company's 100 per cent owned ongoing project, Indiabulls Estate & Club in Gurgaon, from 24 acres to 29.37 acres.



BMW Industries: The company board of the metal player approved capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs 803.47 crore for the establishment of a greenfield downstream steel complex at Bokaro, Jharkhand. The project will be funded through a mix of Internal accruals and debt.