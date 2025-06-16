Top stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, SpiceJet, Adani Ports, NTPC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, ITC

Indian benchmark indices settled with bit cuts on Friday amid weak global cues over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and consistent foreign outflows. BSE Sensex plunged 573.38 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 81,118.60, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 169.60 points, or 0.68 per cent to close at 24,718.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 16, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Honeywell Automation India, LKP Securities and Tata Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Bajaj Finance shall trade ex-split in 1:1 ratio and ex-bonus in 4:1 ratio today.

Q4 results today: Belrise Industries, Adarsh Mercantile, Lords Chemicals, Ram Ratna Wires, and Vipul will release their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 later today.

ITC: The FMCG major company has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake (1.87 crore shares) in Sresta Natural Bioproducts for a total consideration of Rs 400 crore.

Sun Pharma: The USFDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat during June 2–13. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with eight observations. Additionally, the Board has appointed Kirti Ganorkar as the company’s Managing Director for a period of five years, effective September 1, 2025.

NTPC: The committee of creditors has approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company and NTPC for Sinnar Thermal Power, which is undergoing corporate insolvency under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: Some reports suggested that the conflict between Israel and Iran caused damage to Haifa Port in Israel.

Vedanta: The metal mining company’s Board of Directors will meet on June 18 to consider the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025–26.

Godrej Properties: The Mumbai-based realty developer will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, Bengaluru. The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,500 crore.

Syngene International: The USFDA conducted a Good Clinical Practices compliance inspection of the company’s facility at Semicon Park, Bengaluru, during June 9–13. The inspection concluded with zero observations, and no Form 483 was issued. The inspection has been classified as no action indicated.

RailTel Corporate of India: The PSU railway player has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.85 equity per share for its shareholders on June 15. This final dividend is in addition to Interim Dividends of Rs 2 per share already paid by the company for the financial year 2024-25.

SpiceJet: The troubled airline operator has reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 319 crore for Q4 FY25, a 12-fold jump from the previous quarter , propelled by stronger yields and tight cost controls. For the full year, it posted a net profit of Rs 48 crore, marking its first annual profit since FY18.

South Indian Bank: Biju E Punnachalil, General Manager, Chief Risk Officer, and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank, has opted for voluntary retirement to pursue other opportunities. He will be retiring from the bank effective July 11.

Natco Pharma: The USFDA concluded its inspection of the company’s API manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, conducted during June 9–13, and issued a Form 483 with one observation. The company stated that the observation is procedural in nature and expressed confidence in addressing it comprehensively.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The supplier of forged components to the automotive and other heavy industries said that the findings of a a joint fact-finding investigation which confirmed that certain erroneous entries/non recording of rejections at plants resulted in overstatement of WiP/Raw Material /Scrap Inventory valued at Rs. 220.52 crore and Rs. 50.22 crore,respectively.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Tapas Guha Thakurata has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company due to personal health reasons, effective June 30. The Board has approved the re-designation of Sachin D Patel from Non-Executive Non-Independent Director to Managing Director for a period of five years, effective July 1.