Top Stocks to watch: ONGC, HCL Tech, BHEL, Federal Bank, IRFC, NCC, NTPC Green, DLF & Waaree Energies

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Tuesday, taking the gains for the seventh straight session amid the caution over trade policy between the US and India. BSE Sensex added 32.81 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end the session at 78,017.19. NSE's Nifty50 rose 10.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 23,668.65 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 26, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Beta Drugs and Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners will trade ex-bonus, while TVS Motor and REC will trade ex-dividend today.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run firm will make an investment of Rs 3,300 crore in subsidiary ONGC Green via rights issue. The subsidiary will utilize the proceeds for the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power through ONGC NTPC Green (ONGPL). ONGPL is a 50:50 joint venture company of ONGC Green and NTPC Green Energy.



HCL Technologies: The global technology company announced the launch of HCLTech Insight, an agentic AI-powered Industry-Focused Repeatable Solution (IFRS) designed to equip manufacturers with advanced data insights and analytics capabilities.



Maruti Suzuki India: The automobile company has received a draft assessment order for FY22 from the Income Tax Authority, wherein certain additions/disallowances amounting to Rs 2,966 crore with respect to the returned income (disclosed by the company in its income tax return) have been proposed.



Federal Bank: The lender's board approved the execution of a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) and Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company (AFLIC) for the acquisition of a 4 per cent equity stake by the bank in AFLIC, from Ageas, increasing its stake to 30 per cent.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has extended its Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with Vogt Power International Inc., USA, for heat recovery steam generators.



NTPC Green Energy: The company has declared the commercial operation of the 100 MW capacity (the third and last part capacity) out of the 320 MW Bhainsara solar PV project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.



DLF: The realty company's subsidiary, DLF Home Developers, has acquired a 49.997 per cent stake and compulsorily convertible debentures in DLF Urban, from Reco Greens, for Rs 496.73 crore. DLF Urban is a subsidiary of DLF Home Developers.



Siemens India: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between Siemens and Siemens Energy India. As a result, the company's energy business will be demerged into Siemens Energy India.



TVS Motor Company: The company's subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte, has agreed to acquire an additional 8.26 per cent stake in GO Corporation, Switzerland, from its existing shareholder for CHF 500,000.



Waaree Energies: The company will inaugurate its 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant at Chikhli, Gujarat, on March 29.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The railway company has entered into a loan agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy for the financing of a rupee term loan of Rs 5,000 crore.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The company board has approved the borrowing program of up to Rs 30,800 crore for FY 2025-26. IREDA has raised Rs 910.37 crore through the issuance of privately placed subordinated Tier-II bonds for a 10-year tenor at an annual coupon rate of 7.74 per cent.



NCC: The construction firm has received two advance work orders worth Rs 10,804.6 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle and Madhya Pradesh, DNH, and DD telecom circles.



Jindal Stainless: The metal company board approves the acquisition of a 5.03 per cent stake in Mynd Solutions for Rs 102.7 crore by the company. Mynd Solutions is a Reserve Bank of India regulated Trade Receivables Electronic Discounting System (TReDS) and supply chain financing platform.



Indian Overseas Bank: The state-run lender bank has received an income tax demand order worth Rs 558.96 crore for AY 2023-24. The bank is in the process of filing an appeal before the appropriate forum within prescribed timelines. The order will have no impact on the financials, operations, or other activities of the bank.



Welspun Enterprises: The construction company's subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers, in joint venture with Aaradhyaa & Co, has secured a new order worth Rs 328.12 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the upgradation of the Haji Ali Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, followed by 15 years of operations and maintenance.



Ashoka Buildcon: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shareholding in 11 road special purpose vehicles owned by Ashoka Concessions and Ashoka Buildcon by Epic Concesiones 2.



Granules India: The company board of the pharma player has given its approval to an internal restructuring plan involving its existing wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA. Granules USA, Inc., the company's subsidiary in the US, will transfer its business and substantially all of its net assets to Granules Pharmaceutical, Inc. (GPI) to facilitate the transaction.



Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy firm has received a letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 232.3 crore. The project involves the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for a ground-mounted solar power project, including operation and maintenance of a 170 MW AC/255 MW DC capacity on a turnkey basis.



Prism Johnson: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the cement player as the preferred bidder for the mining lease of the Jamodi Mahanna Sector I (Part B) limestone block with an area of 416.73 hectares, and the Jamodi Mahanna Sector II (Part B) limestone block with an area of 264.156 hectares.



SIS: The company board has approved the proposal for a buyback of up to 37.12 lakh equity shares (representing 2.57 per cent stake) of the company, for Rs 150 crore at a price of Rs 404 per share.



Indegene: The pharma player's subsidiary, Indegene Ireland, with the intention to expand its business, has agreed to acquire, in a phased manner, MJL Communications Group and its subsidiary MJL Advertising on a debt-free, cash-free basis for GBP 3.4 million.



Minda Corporation: The company board of the auto firm will meet on March 28 to consider raising funds via the issue of one or more instruments/securities.



Brainbees Solutions: The company board has approved the proposal to infuse funds up to Rs 146 crore in Globalbees Brands via subscription to Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares, and AED 9 million (approximately Rs 20.98 crore) in Firstcry Management DWC LLC, UAE, via equity shares. Both are the company's subsidiaries.



Jyothy Labs: The household products firm has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Kallol Enterprise for the sale of its entire 75 per cent equity stake in Jyothy Kallol Bangladesh (JKBL) to Kallol Enterprise, for Bangladeshi Taka 3,01,92,134. Accordingly, JKBL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.



Arvind SmartSpaces: The realty company has sold out the entire launched inventory of its residential plotted development project, Arvind The Park in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. It consisted of 200 units valued at over Rs 180 crore.



Mukka Proteins: The company board has approved a strategic investment of Rs 6 crore for a 51 per cent stake in FABBCO Bio Cycle and Bio Protein Technology, and Rs 14 crore for a 51 per cent stake in GSM Marine Export.