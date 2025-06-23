Top stocks to watch: TCS, Granules India, BEL, Zen Tech, Subex, NLC India, Bank of India

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Friday bucking the Middle East concerns between Iran and Israel. BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points, or 1.29 per cent, to end at 82,408.17, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 319.15 points, or 1.29 per cent to close at 25,112.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 23, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Dalmia Bharat, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kalpataru Projects International, Samvardhana Motherson International, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Dynamic Cables and GNA Axles shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of V-Mart Retail shall trade ex-bonus today.

IT stocks: Indian IT stocks will be in focus after global software services and consultancy firm Accenture reported results on Friday. It expects full-year revenue growth to be between 6-7 per cent, compared to its earlier guidance of 5-7 per cent earlier. Forex impact likely to be positive 0.2 per cent. New bookings down 6 per cent, while generative AI bookings at $1.5 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions major has expanded its capabilities in the Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) space by setting up two new automotive delivery centers in Germany and an engineering center in Romania, aimed at driving transformation in the auto sector.

Bharat Electronics: The defence maharatna company has secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore since June 5. Major orders received include fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and services.

Granules India: The USFDA has concluded the inspection of the company’s API Unit-I facility at Sangareddy, Hyderabad, with one observation in Form 483. The inspection was conducted between June 16–20. The company will respond to this observation within the stipulated time.

Zen Technologies: The defence player has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TISA Aerospace, an emerging defence technology company specialising in indigenously developed loitering munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Bank of India: The PSU lender's board of directors shall meet on June 26 to consider fund raising through the issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds.

NLC India: The utility player's subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, has received a letter of award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with a total capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh, with complete two cycles of charging/discharging for on-demand usage.

SignatureGlobal (India): The board of directors of the real estate player shall meet on June 25 to consider a proposal to raise funds via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewables energy company has received an additional order worth Rs 246.92 crore under the existing contract for execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for a ground-mount solar PV project of 2012.47 MWp capacity. The order value has increased to Rs 1,480.40 crore.

Subex: The telecom solutions provider has announced the integration of Embedded Generative AI (GenAI) into its HyperSense Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management platform.

Bajel Projects: The EPC player has secured an EPC contract worth over Rs 400 crore for transmission line and substation bay extension works in Madhya Pradesh, from Power Grid Corporation of India, on behalf of their special purpose vehicle (SPV) MEL Power Transmission.

Small Finance Banks: The RBI has eased lending norms for small finance banks by reducing their mandatory priority sector lending requirement, covering areas like agriculture and small enterprises by 15 percentage points making the overall PSL target 60 per cent of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or Credit Equivalent of Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (CEOBE), whichever is higher.

LT Foods: The United States Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, has imposed the highest possible countervailing duty (CVD) rate of 340.27 per cent on Ecopure’s exports of organic soybean meal to the United States. The US DoC applied the adverse facts available (AFA) methodology to Ecopure Specialities, a step-down subsidiary of the snack maker.