Top Stocks to Watch: TCS, Power Grid, BEL, IndiGo, Biocon, RVNL, Quess Corp, RITES & Laurus Labs

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the second straight session on Thursday amid positive global cues, besides weakness in the dollar index and crude oil prices. BSE Sensex rallied 609.86 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 74,340.09. NSE's Nifty50 surged 207.40 points, or 0.93 per cent, to settle at 22,544.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, March 07, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company and Metro Brands will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Pradhin will trade ex-bonus and ex-split today.



Tata Consultancy Service: The IT services major has signed an expanded deal with Northern Trust to centralize and standardize its custody operations across 99 direct and global markets. TCS will deploy its comprehensive TCS BaNCSTM Global Securities Platform for Northern Trust, which had $17.4 trillion in assets under custody and administration as of December 2024.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The state run power player has been declared the successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system in Andhra Pradesh. It has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the project, which comprises the augmentation of transformation capacity at the existing Kurnool-III substation and extension works at the existing C’peta substation.



Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since February 20. Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication systems With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 13,724 crore.



InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier, with its long-haul debut, announced non-stop flights to Manchester and Amsterdam. The service to Manchester will be the only direct route from India to the North of the UK. The operations are expected to commence during the summer schedule from July 2025.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railways company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Western Railway for a project worth Rs 156.35 crore. The project involves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 2X25 KV OHE & PSI system.



Quess Corp: The business services provider has received the approval of the composite scheme of arrangement for the demerger from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bangalore, leading to the creation of three publicly listed entities. Upon the demerger, all Quess Corp shareholders on the record date will receive one equity share in each of the resulting companies.



Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Civica, Inc. to expand access and affordability of Insulin Aspart in the United States. Biocon Biologics will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc, which will use the drug substance to produce Insulin Aspart drug products.



RITES: The railway PSU has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Central Railway for a project worth Rs 27.9 crore. The project involves carrying out a final location survey for the High-Speed Elevated Rail Corridor between Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has launched a premium residential project—Brigade Altius—in Chennai, spanning 6.5 acres with a total development area of 1.4 million square feet. The project has a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.



Laurus Labs: The pharma player's board has approved an investment of Rs 83.3 crore in KRKA Pharma, a joint venture of the company. KRKA d.d., Novo mesto, Slovenia (co-venturer), will also invest Rs 86.7 crore in KRKA. With this, they will maintain the existing shareholding ratio of 51:49 between KRKA d.d., Novo mesto, and Laurus Labs.



Kalpataru Projects International: The transmission company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore in the transmission and distribution business in overseas markets, as well as in building projects in India. With these orders, its order intake to date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore.



Firstsource Solutions: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company announced the launch of its Agentic AI Studio, a solution designed to transform the future of work.



Jindal Stainless: The metal company has completed the divestment of its 26 per cent stake in Jindal Coke for Rs 194.89 crore. With this, Jindal Coke has ceased to be an associate of the company.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank has revised its one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) to 9.60% from 9.75% earlier, and its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) to 9.25% from 9.45% earlier, effective March 7.



TCPL Packaging: The packing solutions provider has inaugurated its new greenfield facility in Chennai, which will increase its capacity to manufacture paperboard cartons and strengthen its pan-India presence, enhance logistics, and improve service capabilities.



Eris Lifesciences: As part of Eris Group's internal restructuring of its holdings, the company has transferred 100 per cent of its holdings in two entities—Eris Oaknet Healthcare and Aprica Healthcare—to its subsidiary Eris Therapeutics, for Rs 861.9 crore.



Omaxe: The realty company's subsidiary, Omaxe World Street, has received RERA Registration Certificates from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) for two of its new commercial projects (New Singapore and Clarkee) in Faridabad, Haryana.