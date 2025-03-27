Top stocks to watch: Wipro, BSE, Vedanta, IHCL, Bharat Forge, UPL, JB Chemicals, Max Financial, NBCC

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday, snapping the seven-day winning streak, as the profit booking weighed on the market sentiment amid the trade tariff concerns. BSE Sensex crashed 559.84 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 77,457.35. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 181.80 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 23,486.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 26, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Naperol Investments and Sundaram-Clayton shall trade ex-dividend today.



JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Tau Investment Holdings Pte is likely to sell a 10.2 per cent stake in the company via block deals, suggest some media reports. The offer price for the deal may be set at Rs 1,625 per share, and the deal size is likely to be Rs 2,576 crore.



Max Financial Services: Promoter entity Max Ventures Investment Holding is likely to sell up to a 1.59 per cent stake in Max Financial via block deals, suggest some media reports. The offer price may be fixed at Rs 1,117.6 per share, and the block deal size at Rs 611.6 crore.



Wipro: The IT services and consulting company has won a 500 million pound, 10-year strategic deal with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business. The project is designed to deliver life and pension business administration for the ReAssure business and accelerate Phoenix Group’s operational transformation.



Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group company has infused $9 million as equity in IHOCO BV, its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands. The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further invest in its subsidiary United Overseas Holding Inc in the USA to repay its debt and for other operational purposes.



Vedanta: The company board has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as CEO – Aluminium Business and has designated him as Senior Management Personnel at Vedanta, for three years, effective March 26. He joins Vedanta Aluminium from Tata Steel.



UPL: Alpha Wave Ventures II, LP has invested $100 million for a 3.51 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises through a primary investment. The company sold an 8.93 per cent stake (post-primary investment) in Advanta Enterprises to Alpha Wave for $250 million.



BSE: The company board of the leading stock exchange will meet on March 30 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.



Bharat Forge: The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth Rs 6,900 crore with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced System for the procurement of 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and high-mobility vehicle 6x6 gun towing vehicles, respectively.



NBCC (India): The civil construction company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT). They will jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning, with an estimated value of Rs 25,000 crore.



Ashok Leyland: The automobile company's step-down subsidiary Switch Mobility, UK, approved the commencement of the consultation process with employees, which could potentially lead to the cessation of its manufacturing and assembly activities at the Sherburn facility.



NHPC: The state-run utility services player has completed the trial run of Unit 3 (200 MW) of the Parbati II HE project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh.



Torrent Power: The utilities company sold equity shares of its 10 subsidiaries for Rs 474.26 crore to its wholly owned subsidiary company Torrent Green Energy.



Aditya Birla Capital: The company board is scheduled to meet on March 31 to consider the proposal of raising funds by issuing debt securities, including non-convertible debentures, within the overall approved borrowing limits.



Piramal Enterprises: The company has invested Rs 600 crore in its subsidiary Piramal Finance via a rights issue. Piramal Finance will utilize the Rs 600 crore funds towards business and general corporate purposes.



Sunteck Realty: The real estate company will invest $10 million to $20 million in one or more tranches in its subsidiary Sunteck Lifestyle International. Sunteck Lifestyle International will use the proceeds for further investment in entities undertaking, directly or indirectly, the existing Dubai project.



Sterlite Technologies: The optical and digital solutions company announced its partnership with Wyre to support the development of their expansive multigigabit fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Belgium.



IRM Energy: The company has signed a 5-year contract with Shell Energy India for the supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG). The total quantity to be purchased under the agreement will be 1,23,21,200 MMBtu.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The logistics solutions provider will invest up to Rs 250 crore in its three wholly owned overseas subsidiaries - TVS Logistics Investment UK, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte, Singapore, and TVS Logistics Investments USA Inc, USA.



Restaurant Brands Asia: The fundraising committee has closed a qualified institutions placement (QIP) and raised Rs 500 crore via the allotment of 8.33 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 60 per share, including SBI Mutual Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Arisaig Asia Fund, ICICI Prudential Life, and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.



MSTC: The company board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25.