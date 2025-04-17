Top stocks to watch: Wipro, UltraTech, Tata Steel, Angel One, Hero Moto, BHEL, Paytm, IRFC & Lupin

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Wednesday despite Trump tariff concerns. Traders keenly await the domestic economic numbers and Q4 results by India Inc. BSE Sensex gained 309.40 points, or 0.40 per cent to end at 77,044.29, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 108.65 points, or 0.47 per cent to end at 23,437.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 17, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Infosys, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, Tata Elxsi, National Standard (India) and E2E Networks are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Akme Fintrade (India) will trade ex-split. Stocks of Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Sylph Technologies and Tirupati Tyres will trade ex-date for rights issue.



Wipro: The IT solutions major reported a 6.6 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 3,588.1 crore with a 0.7 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 22,445.3 crore in the March 2025 quarter. IT services EBIT inched 0.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,927 crore, while its EBIT margins remained flat at 17.5 per cent for the quarter.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major has entered into an energy supply agreement and a share subscription and shareholders agreement to acquire 26 per cent equity shares of AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy.



Tata Steel: The metal major's arm Tata Steel Nederland has signed an agreement to establish the world’s first liquid hydrogen import corridor between Oman, the Netherlands, and Germany. It is a collaboration with the Port of Amsterdam and Ecolog, among other industrial organizations, to enable commercial-scale import of RFNBO compliant liquid hydrogen into Europe.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler company has announced a temporary production pause from April 17 to 19 at four of its manufacturing plants—Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana—due to a short-term supply alignment. Production will resume on April 21. Its Tirupati and Halol plants will continue to operate during this period.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for electrolyser systems for hydrogen production. The Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology acquired from BARC will enable BHEL to achieve complete indigenous development of alkaline electrolyser systems.



One 97 Communications: Paytm's Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has voluntarily forgone all 2.1 crore ESOPs granted to him under the One 97 Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019. This will result in a one-time, non-cash acceleration of ESOP expense amounting to Rs 492 crore in Q4 FY25, with an equivalent reduction in ESOP expenses in future years.



Lupin: The US District Court, Delaware, has passed an order in the Myrbetriq patent case. The court ruled in favour of Astellas Pharma regarding the validity of its US patent (the ’780 patent) and noted that issues related to whether Lupin’s products infringe the ’780 patent, damages, and any additional invalidity theories will be litigated at a consolidated jury trial in 2026.



Angel One: The discount broking firm reported a 48.7 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 174.5 crore, while revenue dropped 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,056 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The company board also approved a final dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY25.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer has signed a partnership with Tata Digital to launch the Tata Neu SBI Card, aiming to provide a premium and highly rewarding shopping experience for customers across various segments.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player's US arm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc has announced the upcoming launch of Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate tablets (mixed salts of a single entity Amphetamine product). The tablets will be available in 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg strengths.



Zydus Lifesciences: The United States District Court, Delaware, passed an order against the company in a litigation matter pertaining to the validity of a patent held by Astellas Pharma Inc, USA. The patent was related to a sustained-release formulation of ‘Mirabegron,’ marketed in the US by Astellas under the brand name Myrbetriq.



Dalmia Bharat: A wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), has received a provisional attachment order of Rs 793.34 crore issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad, attaching land belonging to DCBL. The historical purchase value of the land is Rs 377.26 crore.



Prestige Estate Projects: The real estate company's net sale jumped 48 per cent to Rs 6,957.4 crore, driven by strong customer response to launches and premium offerings. Its sales volumes rose 9 per cent YoY to 4.49 million square feet, while collections declined 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,155.1 crore.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The High Court of Judicature at Madras has allowed the writ petitions filed by IRFC and set aside the impugned order dated December 4, 2024, of the Assistant Commissioner (ST) regarding a tax demand of Rs 230.55 crore.



Karnataka Bank: Due to certain deficiencies in the reconciliation process related to suspicious UPI Global transactions, the bank has appointed an external agency—Pipara & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad—as forensic auditors to review and report on the matter.