Trent, Eternal, Infosys, Wipro, DLF: 10 worst-performing largecap stocks; worth a buy?

Trent Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and DLF Ltd, internet companies such as Eternal and PB Fintech Ltd, and a handful of IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd led the losers at largecap benchmark BSE100 in 2025 so far. Most these stocks fell amid broader concerns in the market over growth, as analysts believe there will be more earnings downgrades ahead, as global and domestic growth slowdowns hit revenues for India Inc.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the case of Trent, which would announce its quarterly results today, the stock is down 27 per cent, falling to Rs 5,209.30 apiece on Monday from Rs 7,116.15 at the end of December quarter.

UBS recently called it a play on income stimulus, updating the stock's rating to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and suggesting a new target price of Rs 6,200 against Rs 4,650. For the March quarter, Equirus Securities expects Trent's net sales to come in at Rs 4,274 crore, up 29 per cent YoY and PAT at Rs 462.5 crore, up 34.6 per cent YoY.

Tube Investments of India Ltd has been the second-worst performer declining 26 per cent year-tod-date. This stock declined to Rs 2,643.45 level from Rs 3,571.65 level in the first four months of 2025. In a note last month, Geojit said the company is exploring significant diversification beyond the automotive sector due to cyclicality in the industry, especially considering the weak performance in the Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segments. This brokearge suggested a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 3,032 on the stock.

Advertisement

PB Fintech Ltd has tumbled 23 per cent in 2025. JM Financial noted that Policybazaar’s high growth in 1HFY25 was largely driven by certain IPO-bound insurers pushing volumes as well as strong equity markets driving demand for ULIPs.

"However, this momentum is already looking to lose steam from 3Q onwards. Consequently, we anticipate a more normalised growth trajectory going ahead, with 43 per cent YoY growth in insurance premium, driven by 41 per cent/49 epr cent YoY growth in core insurance premium / New Initiatives," it said.

In the case of Paisabazaar, JM said disbursals are expected to decline 16 per cent YoY in Q4. It sees revenue growth of 43 per cent YoY, driven by 48 per cent/11 per cent YoY growth in Policybazaar / Paisabazaar. The consensus rating on this stock is 'Hold' based on 21 analyst estimates, as per Trendlyne.

Advertisement

Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies declined 19-21 per cent.

"Of the 11 companies that have reported so far, 7 have missed revenue estimates; margin performance has been relatively decent, with 70 per cent of the companies beating or meeting expectations. That said, we have seen earnings cuts of 3-4 per cent across our coverage universe, and in the meantime, the NSE IT index has still rallied 9 per cent since TCS kicked off the results season," MOFSL said.

MOFSL likes HCL Technologies for its all-weather portfolio.

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Eternal Ltd and DLF Ltd have declined 18-20 per cent in 2025. ICICI Securities retained its 'Buy' on Eternal last week given an improving medium-term margin outlook in quick commerce space.

In the case of DLF, the company management in its analyst meet re-iterated its focus on execution of Rs 1 lakh crore GDV across the ongoing and guided launch pipeline of residential projects over the next 5 years.

"DLF has reassessed and revised upwards its land bank potential, although pre-sales momentum over next few years could be flattish. Dividend payout ratio will gradually reach 50 per cent of PAT; re-iterate BUY with target of Rs 915 per share (31 per cent upside)," IIFL Securities said.

Advertisement

In the case of Info Edge, the recent pre-results Q4 update was healthy. The company said its standalone billings grew 19 per cent YoY in Q4, on the back of better-than-expected billings in all reporting segments.

"We, however, moderate our billings growth forecast for the recruitment segment over FY26/27 to 14.5 per cent from 18 per cent earlier. Our March 2026 target is also revised down to Rs 7,800," JM Financial said.