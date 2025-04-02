Trent shares see sudden spike in two sessions; check details and triggers 

Shares of Trent Ltd have surged over 7% in the last two sessions, thanks to a bullish call by global brokerage Goldman Sachs and a recent disclosure on the expansion of its stores. The Tata Group's multibagger stock was trading over 2% higher in the afternoon session amid a rally in the broader market today. The brokerage has maintained a buy call on the Trent stock with a target price of Rs 8120.

Goldman Sachs said Trent has accelerated the pace of Zudio store additions in FY25. This has a long-term potential for investors.

Zudio has reported a significant rise in market share in the value segment. The brokerage believes that Trent has the highest earnings growth potential in the Indian consumer coverage.

Another trigger for the rally in the stock is that the firm has now crossed an operating portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores (including 248 Westside and 757 Zudio stores). The Westside and Zudio brands have to date served over 100 million customers across 230 cities.

Trent stock has climbed 7.30% in two sessions from Rs 5311 on March 28, 2025 to a high of Rs 5,699 in the current session.

Market cap of the firm crossed the Rs 2.02 lakh crore mark today.

Trent shares have climbed 314%, 349% and 1123% in two years, three years and five years, respectively The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 62.

Trent stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Trent stock hit a record high of Rs 8,345.85 on October 14, 2024. It has lost 32% since then.

The stock has seen average volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.

In March end, global brokerage Macquarie referred Trent as Asia's best retailing metrics and a play on India's rising discretionary spend in fashion. It initiated coverage on the Tata group stock with an outperform rating and a target of Rs 7,000.

Macquarie said Trent has balanced doubling its Zudio store count over FY23-25 with improving its return ratios to 25 per cent-plus levels.

"Further, in its Star Bazaar grocery format (operated via JV with Tesco PLC), we expect a gradual reduction in losses despite quick-commerce linked growth uncertainties, aided by its focus on private brands, fresh produce, sharper pricing and store opex optimisation," it said.

Trent clocked a 33.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 496.54 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 370.64 crore reported during the same period last year.

The Tata Group subsidiary witnessed consolidated revenue from operations rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 from Rs 3,466.62 crore a year ago.



Total income came at Rs 4,715.64 crore in Q2 against Rs 3,546.95 crore in Q3 FY24, signaling a solid growth trajectory. However, total expenses climbed to Rs 4,096.08 crore, indicating higher operating costs.