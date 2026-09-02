India Glycols shares: Why this multibagger stock is showing 80% crash in some trading apps today

Shares of India Glycols opened at Rs 225 on Wednesday, signalling a 79.76 per cent fall from its previous close at Rs 1,111.70 on Tuesday. The total market capitalization of the stood around Rs 1,540-1550 crore mark. The indicated fall was due to the 'subtraction' of its bio-pharma and spirits value from the stock.

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Shares of India Glycols remain flat in the short term but the stock had gained more than 35 per cent in the last one year, while it delivered multibagger returns of nearly 235 per cent in the last five years.

The existing India Glycols will house the chemicals, glycols, bio-glycols, specialty products and industrial gases businesses. It clocked a net revenue of Rs 345 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The restructuring is aimed at giving each business a dedicated focus, improving management oversight and enabling more efficient allocation of capital and resources according to individual business requirements.

IGL Spirits will house the spirits business, including IMFL, country liquor and bio-fuels. The entity reported Rs 694 crore revenue in the June 2026 quarter, whereas Ennature Bio Pharma will house the bio-pharma and bio-polymers businesses. It reported Rs 90 crore revenue in the June quarter. Both the demerged entities will also seek listings on the BSE and NSE.