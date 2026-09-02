Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
India Glycols shares: Why this multibagger stock is showing 80% crash in some trading apps today

India Glycols shares: Why this multibagger stock is showing 80% crash in some trading apps today

INDIAGLYCO236.20(78.75%)

India Glycols shares plunge nearly 80% in trading apps as the stock turns ex-demerger. Check the new India Glycols, IGL Spirits and Ennature Bio Pharma structure.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 10:13 AM IST
India Glycols shares: Why this multibagger stock is showing 80% crash in some trading apps todayThe share entitlement ratio is fixed as 1:1 for India Glycols and IGL Spirits and 3:1 for India Glycols and Ennature Bio Pharma.

Shares of India Glycols Ltd might be showing up to a 79-80 per cent in some trading apps today as the specialty chemicals and spirits player traded ex-demerger today. The company spun-off its business in the country into three separate entities focusing of chemicals, spirits and bio-pharma, namely India Glycols, IGL Spirits and Ennature Bio Pharma, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The share entitlement ratio is fixed as 1:1 for India Glycols and IGL Spirits and 3:1 for India Glycols and Ennature Bio Pharma. It means that shareholders holding India Glycols shares as of the record date, which was fixed as September 2, 2026, will receive one IGL Spirits share for every one India Glycols share and one Ennature Bio Pharma share for every three India Glycols shares.

Shares of India Glycols opened at Rs 225 on Wednesday, signalling a 79.76 per cent fall from its previous close at Rs 1,111.70 on Tuesday. The total market capitalization of the stood around Rs 1,540-1550 crore mark. The indicated fall was due to the 'subtraction' of its bio-pharma and spirits value from the stock.

Advertisement

Shares of India Glycols remain flat in the short term but the stock had gained more than 35 per cent in the last one year, while it delivered multibagger returns of nearly 235 per cent in the last five years.

The existing India Glycols will house the chemicals, glycols, bio-glycols, specialty products and industrial gases businesses. It clocked a net revenue of Rs 345 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The restructuring is aimed at giving each business a dedicated focus, improving management oversight and enabling more efficient allocation of capital and resources according to individual business requirements.

IGL Spirits will house the spirits business, including IMFL, country liquor and bio-fuels. The entity reported Rs 694 crore revenue in the June 2026 quarter, whereas Ennature Bio Pharma will house the bio-pharma and bio-polymers businesses. It reported Rs 90 crore revenue in the June quarter. Both the demerged entities will also seek listings on the BSE and NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more