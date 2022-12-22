Triveni Turbine, 2 others to trade ex-buyback today; Precision Wires India, Zim Labs to go ex-bonus

Thursday will see at least three stocks namely Triveni Turbine, Kama Holdings and Triveni Engineering & Industries turning ex-buyback. Shares of Zim Laboratories and Precision Wires India will go ex-bonus while those of Quint Digital Media will trade ex-rights today.

Triveni Turbine will go ex-share buyback today. The company had announced a share buyback of up to 54,28,571 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 350 per share via tender route. December 23 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the holders of shares, who would be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Triveni Engineering & Industries will turn ex-share buyback today. This company had announced a share buyback of up to 2,28,57,142 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 at a price of Rs 350 per share through the tender offer process.

In case of Kama Holdings, the company board had approved a proposal for the buyback of 34,500 fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each representing, 0.53 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital at a price of Rs 14,500 per equity share. The buyback size was Rs 50.02 crore representing 9.93 per cent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital. December 23 is the record date.

Zim Laboratories will go ex-bonus in the 2:1 ratio while Precision Wires India will go ex-bonus in the 1:2 ratio. Quint Digital Media will go ex-rights today. The company fixed December 22, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive rights entitlements in the rights issue. The rights issue would open on January 9 and end on January 24. The issue size is up to 2,50,00,000 rights equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 50 aggregating up to Rs 125 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of GNFC, IRCTC and Indiabulls Housing are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

